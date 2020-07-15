Quantcast
White House dug up dirt on Lt Col Vindman — and sent it to the Pentagon to sabotage his promotion: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, NBC News reported that White House officials on the National Security Council sent the Pentagon a document of dirt they dug up on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the national security official who testified at President Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings — around the same time he was in line for a promotion.

“The Pentagon received the document, which alleged Vindman created a hostile work environment at the NSC, as he was on track to be promoted to colonel,” reported Carol Lee and Courtney Kube. “The accusations outlined in it, if substantiated, would have kept him from moving up a rank in the Army, the people familiar with the document said. They said it was not the typical evaluation that military officers serving on the NSC are given when their temporary positions end and they are set to return to the Defense Department, as Vindman was scheduled to do about six months after this document was sent to the Pentagon.”

Vindman’s promotion was ultimately denied, and he went on to retire from the military, with his lawyer citing “bullying, intimidation, and retaliation” that had doomed his career.

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
WATCH: Oklahoma governor makes false claims about the CDC guidelines — then he tested positive for COVID-19

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) is the first governor to test positive for COVID-19, which isn't a shock given his confusion about the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Back in May, when Oklahoma was entering Phase 2 of the reopening plan, Stitt celebrated the reopening of a gym in Oklahoma City where people were working out without masks.

"I asked him about his choice to not wear a mask," said a KOCO reporter.

“Well, you know, CDC requirements, they say, wear a mask unless you keep social distance,” Stitt said incorrectly. “So we’ve seen a few people with masks, but for the most part people are social distancing.”

White House claim that no one knew about the attacks on Dr Fauci aren’t credible: CNN analyst

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief political analyst Gloria Borger slammed the White House's claims that no one knew ahead of time that trade adviser Peter Navarro was going to attack Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"Are we supposed to believe that Peter Navarro, who attaches himself at the hip to the president, wrote this completely on his own without winking at the president and saying, you know what, I think I'm going to send something in to USA TODAY?" said Borger. "Are we supposed to believe that nobody knew about this, that Navarro didn't tell the president he might do it? I have no doubt the president probably didn't read it. But are we supposed to believe that this White House is so disorganized and doesn't pay enough fealty to this president that Navarro would do this on his own? I do not believe that Navarro would have done this on his own."

Trump officials are ‘waving the white flag’ on Fauci attacks after Trump threw Navarro under the bus: CNN’s Acosta

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that White House officials are backing down from their attacks on top public health official Dr. Anthony Fauci, following an op-ed by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro attacking his judgment.

"After days of attacks, Dr. Anthony Fauci has had enough and he is firing back," said Acosta. "He is describing the attacks on him as a, quote, 'major mistake' on the part of the White House, and White House officials are jumping into damage control mode, insisting that aides across the West Wing are not happy with trade adviser Peter Navarro, saying he violated instruction from Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who had warned staffers to stop going after Fauci."

