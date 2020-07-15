White House dug up dirt on Lt Col Vindman — and sent it to the Pentagon to sabotage his promotion: report

On Wednesday, NBC News reported that White House officials on the National Security Council sent the Pentagon a document of dirt they dug up on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the national security official who testified at President Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings — around the same time he was in line for a promotion.

“The Pentagon received the document, which alleged Vindman created a hostile work environment at the NSC, as he was on track to be promoted to colonel,” reported Carol Lee and Courtney Kube. “The accusations outlined in it, if substantiated, would have kept him from moving up a rank in the Army, the people familiar with the document said. They said it was not the typical evaluation that military officers serving on the NSC are given when their temporary positions end and they are set to return to the Defense Department, as Vindman was scheduled to do about six months after this document was sent to the Pentagon.”

Vindman’s promotion was ultimately denied, and he went on to retire from the military, with his lawyer citing “bullying, intimidation, and retaliation” that had doomed his career.

