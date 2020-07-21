White House reveals Trump tested for coronavirus ‘multiple times a day’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed to reporters on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is now being tested for coronavirus “multiple times a day.” She made her remarks defending the president for not wearing a mask Monday evening at a fundraiser just hours after he did an about face, tweeting a photo of himself in a mask and declaring “many people say” wearing them is “patriotic.”

President Trump is “the most tested man in America,” McEnany announced in his defense.

Her revelation stunned many listening, given countless reports of Americans still unable to get tested at all, or having to wait sometimes 7 to 10 days for their results.

One reporter, clesarly surprised at the news, pressed McEnany. She attempted to backtrack, saying he is tested daily, and “sometimes” multiple times a day.

McEnany also lied when she claimed Trump has “led by example” on mask-wearing.

White House press sec. Kayleigh McEnany says Pres. Trump is tested for COVID-19 multiple times a day: “The president is the most tested man in America.” https://t.co/7UNCQbGhik pic.twitter.com/HgnxzVQE0J — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 21, 2020