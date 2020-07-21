Quantcast
Connect with us

White House reveals Trump tested for coronavirus ‘multiple times a day’

Published

1 min ago

on

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed to reporters on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is now being tested for coronavirus “multiple times a day.” She made her remarks defending the president for not wearing a mask Monday evening at a fundraiser just hours after he did an about face, tweeting a photo of himself in a mask and declaring “many people say” wearing them is “patriotic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump is “the most tested man in America,” McEnany announced in his defense.

Her revelation stunned many listening, given countless reports of Americans still unable to get tested at all, or having to wait sometimes 7 to 10 days for their results.

One reporter, clesarly surprised at the news, pressed McEnany. She attempted to backtrack, saying he is tested daily, and “sometimes” multiple times a day.

McEnany also lied when she claimed Trump has “led by example” on mask-wearing.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Woman rants in Panera that masks won’t stop the virus because pants can’t stop farts

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

A woman who refused to wear a mask in a Panera in Chico, California this week complained that masks can't possibly be effective in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus because pants are not able to contain gas that is passed due to flatulence.

In the video, the woman can be seen waiting in line at the Panera without wearing a mask, while also using her phone to record employees at the chain restaurant.

When the woman's turn comes in line, the servers refuse to fill her order unless she wears a mask. The woman starts to complain about this, after which one of the customers standing behind her says, "That's right, they're not going to serve you unless you're wearing a mask!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘mismanaged’ America and now we’re being ‘stretched to the breaking point’: Ex-Republican Rick Wilson

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

"Lincoln Project" co-founder, and former Republican, Rick Wilson, penned a Miami Herald column attacking President Donald Trump for bringing the United States to the brink of a "breaking point" by "mismanagement" of every crisis he has faced.

"Does Trump’s America feel great to you?" he asked, harkening back to Trump's infamous slogan "Make America Great Again."

Wilson called Trump's failures "so broad" that the he has thrown the U.S. "so deep that his skeptics could hardly imagine the devastation." He noted that no one expected Trump to fall on the political sward in a battle to spread conspiracy theories, undermine public health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci or rewrite the medical advice professionals recommended from the Center for Disease Control.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump boasting about passing ‘very hard’ cognitive test should be a sign of trouble: Columnist

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has been bragging about passing a simple cognitive test -- and that should be cause for alarm, according to a columnist who recently took the same exam.

The president had been boasting about his results before Fox News anchor Chris Wallace challenged his claims, and Guardian columnist Max Benwell found Trump's claims troubling after taking the test himself.

"Trump is right about the start of the test being easy," Benwell wrote. "But when it comes to the last five questions, his claim that they’re 'very hard' is unsettling (although not surprising) in what it reveals about his relationship with reality."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image