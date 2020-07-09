White House says a lot of Americans are having that elective surgery they’ve been putting off since the pandemic
The White House is refusing to accept the fact that hospitalizations in coronavirus hotspot cities are spiking and ICU beds in many areas are near or over-capacity.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Thursday that the increase in hospitalizations across the country are due to “elective surgeries,” and not COVID-19 patients fighting for their lives.
NBC News’ Peter Alexander, noting that hospitalizations are up 50% asked McEnany, “How could the president say the country is in good shape right now?”
“Hospitalizations in a lot of these hospitals,” McEnany replied, “about 10 to 40% are COVID, so a lot of hospitalizations aren’t pertaining to COVID.”
When pressed by Alexander, she replied, “Well a lot of it is elective surgeries and other surgeries that have opened up, about 10 to 40% in the hospitals reaching capacity.”
“Average current coronavirus hospitalizations are up 43 percent since a week ago in Nevada, 36 percent in West Virginia and 35 percent in Alabama,” The Washington Post reports
“Texas bans elective surgeries in more than 100 counties as coronavirus hospitalizations keep climbing,” the Texas Tribune reported Thursday afternoon.
Multiple news reports show that since the coronavirus pandemic Americans have been terrified to go to the hospital even when they are having a heart attack – or think they have the coronavirus – and are dying as a result.
Kayleigh McEnany suggests elective surgeries are driving an increase in US hospitalizations, not Covid pic.twitter.com/alu4pVY4G3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 9, 2020
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Fast food manager curses at father who asked her to put a mask on while preparing his food
An incident at a fast food drive-thru in New York on July 4 was captured on video, showing a family engaged in a confrontation with a restaurant manager who apparently wasn't wearing a mask, News12 reports.
Brandon Trotta says he took his kids to Dairy Queen when he saw several employees inside not wearing masks.
“I saw the person preparing our Blizzards not wearing a mask so I told the cashier that I'm not going to take those and I asked if they could remake them wearing a mask,” he told News 12.
2020 Election
Trump is cracking as his distraction superpowers falter amid the coronavirus pandemic
Donald Trump is dumb — so dumb he literally suggested on live television that scientists should explore injecting household cleaners into people's lungs to cure the coronavirus. But due to what appears to be a serious and undiagnosed personality disorder — his niece Mary Trump, who is a clinical psychologist, suggests it's likely narcissism or sociopathy — Trump managed to stumble backwards into a strategy that works well with the 24-hour cable news ecosystem of national politics. Actually, "strategy" may be too strong a word, but it's inarguable that Trump's short attention span, impulsive nature and all-consuming corruption have meant a constant deluge of scandals and outrages, with each one knocking the last one out of the headlines.
Breaking Banner
Megachurch denies throwing ‘COVID-19 parties’ after death of Florida teen
A Florida megachurch at the center of a major controversy surrounding the death of a local teenager is denying claims that it was throwing "COVID-19 parties."
The Christian Post reports that the First Assembly of God, a church based in Fort Myers, Florida, is denying claims that it held mass gatherings for teenage parishioners in which they were not required to wear face masks or socially distance.