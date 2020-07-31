‘Why are we even talking about this?’ Pelosi tells CNN that Trump’s latest attack on Obama is not even worth responding to

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday refused to comment on President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on former President Barack Obama.

In the wake of Obama’s eulogy for Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, in which he criticized Trump without mentioning his name, Trump said that Obama “did a bad job for minorities” and that he “did much more for minorities” than his predecessor.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked Pelosi to respond to the remarks.

“I don’t intend to come on these shows and talk about the, shall we say, wanderings and the notion-mongering of the President of the United States. He succeeds because all we do is talk about it. So, why are we even talking about this?” Pelosi replied.

She noted that former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton had also eulogized John Lewis at his funeral, and former President Jimmy Carter had sent a letter of respect.

“You would think that there would be an ounce in that big frame of decency to say something about the importance of voting in our democracy, instead of criticizing somebody else’s eulogy,” Pelosi continued.

“But I have to say with all the respect in the world for our freedom of the press, which I believe be to the guardian of our democracy, and I thank you for the great work you’re doing — truth matters in terms of COVID and the rest — but we spend far too much time asking people what they think about some notion-mongering, she said, adding that Trump’s comments had no relation to “fact, truth, data, [or] evidence.”

Watch video below: