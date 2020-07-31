Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Why are we even talking about this?’ Pelosi tells CNN that Trump’s latest attack on Obama is not even worth responding to

Published

1 min ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday refused to comment on President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on former President Barack Obama.

In the wake of Obama’s eulogy for Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, in which he criticized Trump without mentioning his name, Trump said that Obama “did a bad job for minorities” and that he “did much more for minorities” than his predecessor.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked Pelosi to respond to the remarks.

“I don’t intend to come on these shows and talk about the, shall we say, wanderings and the notion-mongering of the President of the United States. He succeeds because all we do is talk about it. So, why are we even talking about this?” Pelosi replied.

She noted that former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton had also eulogized John Lewis at his funeral, and former President Jimmy Carter had sent a letter of respect.

“You would think that there would be an ounce in that big frame of decency to say something about the importance of voting in our democracy, instead of criticizing somebody else’s eulogy,” Pelosi continued.

“But I have to say with all the respect in the world for our freedom of the press, which I believe be to the guardian of our democracy, and I thank you for the great work you’re doing — truth matters in terms of COVID and the rest — but we spend far too much time asking people what they think about some notion-mongering, she said, adding that Trump’s comments had no relation to “fact, truth, data, [or] evidence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump rattles the political world as he puts the whole establishment of government at risk

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is in a tight spot, behind in national polls and barely ahead in Texas, where no Democrat has won a presidential race since 1976. When he said the other day that “nobody likes me,” nobody disagreed with him.

His situation sets the environment for Republicans and Democrats up and down the November ballot in Texas. If the Republican president does well, that’s probably to the benefit of other Republicans on the ballot, even if the state doesn’t have straight-ticket voting anymore. If he does poorly, it could spell a good day for the Democrats. And in an election where a half dozen seats in Congress and the Republican majority in the Texas House are at stake, the top candidate’s performance is critical.\

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump responds to Obama’s eulogy: I did much more for minorities than he did

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

In the wake of former President Barack Obama's widely-revered eulogy at the funeral for the late U.S. Representative John Lewis, President Trump was asked by a reporter this Friday about his thoughts on Obama's record when it comes to minorities.

"Well, he did a bad job for minorities," Trump said. "I did much more for minorities than he did."

Trump went on to say that he did a much better job than Obama "by far" for "African Americans, for Asian Americans, for women, for any group you look at -- far better than Obama did."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pastor tests positive for coronavirus one week after attending round table event with Trump

Published

48 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

About a week after a Tennessee pastor attended a round table event at the White House, he was diagnosed with COVID-19, WVLT reports.

Pastor Perry Cleek of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church began feeling symptoms almost a week after the event.

“It started with a really severe cough that lasted two or three days but it’s mostly gone,” Cleek said, adding that he never came into close proximity of President Trump.

“Before we were even allowed in we were tested,” Cleek said. “And at that time I tested negative.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image