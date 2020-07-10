Quantcast
Connect with us

Wisconsin man charged with hate crime for intentionally killing motorcyclist out of anger at Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

A Wisconsin man was charged with a hate crime for intentionally hitting a motorcyclist because he’s angry about President Donald Trump.

Daniel Navarro swerved his truck into a motorcycle driven by 55-year-old Philip Thiessen, who died at the scene, and police said the crash was intentional and racially motivated, reported WGBA-TV.

“Navarro stated that if Trump and white people are going to create a world like we are living in, then he has no choice and people are going to have to die,” the criminal complaint says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators said the 27-year-old Thiessen told them he specifically targeted a white motorcyclist because he believes Harley-Davidson culture is racist, and he did not target a car because “he wanted the person to die and not be paralyzed.”

The crash happened July 3 in Taycheedah.

Navarros also told investigators that unspecified people were poisoning him because he’s Mexican, and his parents told authorities he watched a lot of TV news and YouTube videos and never socialized.

Police previously had tried to place a mental health hold on Navarro following a 2019 domestic violence incident, but the request was denied.

He told police after the crash that he hoped to be sent to prison so his parents would no longer have to take care of him.

Navarro was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and both charges have hate crime modifiers attached to them and modifiers for using his vehicle as a dangerous weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thiessen was a former Marine, police officer, Division of Criminal Investigation special agent and a frequent food pantry volunteer, authorities said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump issues new threat to schools if they refuse to reopen in the fall despite deadly pandemic

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his threat to cut funding from schools that decided to remain closed this fall during the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

Writing on Twitter, the president appeared to walk back his own administration's efforts to walk back his earlier threats to cut off funding for schools that don't reopen on schedule.

"Now that we have witnessed it on a large scale basis, and firsthand, Virtual Learning has proven to be TERRIBLE compared to In School, or On Campus, Learning," the president wrote. "Not even close! Schools must be open in the Fall. If not open, why would the Federal Government give Funding? It won’t!!!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House sidelining medical experts for ‘too much focus on public health’: AP reporter

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and other White House officials are reportedly tuning out public health experts -- who they believe are "deep state Democrats" who aren't working against the president's re-election.

The Washington Post reported that officials with the Centers for Disease Control are feeling pressure from the president to sign off on reopening schools and businesses despite dire coronavirus risks, and Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that's what he's hearing, as well.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Betrayal’: Trump fuming over Brett Kavanaugh voting with majority in tax return cases

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

According to Jonathan Lemire of the Associated Press, Donald Trump is reportedly focusing his ire on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, along with Neil Gorsuch,  for siding with the majority of justices who ruled on Thursday that the state of New York must be given his tax returns as part of a criminal investigation.

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" with co-host Willie Geist, Lemire was asked how the president -- and the White House -- are reacting to the setback for the president.

"You're at the White House, it's either a witch hunt or a big win depending on who you ask," host Geist began. "[Trump attorney] Jay Sekulow is also calling it a win. The president doesn't want his tax returns, financial records to see the light of day particularly before election day. What's the concern now with the two 7-2 decisions?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image