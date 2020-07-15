Women say life is ‘like a scary movie’ as coronavirus spreads in Fort Worth prison
FORT WORTH, Texas — Sandra Shoulders feels like she’s living in a horror movie.Every day, prison staff at FMC Carswell, a federal medical prison in Fort Worth, take about a dozen people out of her unit to get tested for COVID-19. Some of them come back; others do not.When a woman tests positive for the virus, her mattress is dragged from the room she shares with three other people and stacked in what used to be the TV room. Every day, the mountain of mattresses grows. Shoulders tries to avoid walking past it.The number of cases at the prison has swelled from three to 130 in the past two weeks….
‘That’s Peter Navarro’: Trump excuses trade adviser’s op-ed smearing Dr. Fauci as ‘wrong about everything’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday waived off concerns about an op-ed by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro which took aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States.
In a Tuesday USA Today op-ed, Navarro accused Fauci of being "wrong about everything."
The White House later suggested that Navarro had gone rogue by publishing an unapproved column.
But on Wednesday, Trump declined to admonish his trade adviser.
WATCH: Woman storms off Walmart parking lot after employees laugh at her tantrum over face masks
A woman in Florida was caught on camera throwing a tantrum over having to wear a face mask in her local Walmart.
Local news station WESH reports that the woman tried to enter the Walmart in Winter Springs, Florida over the weekend without wearing any kind of face covering.
When she refused to wear a mask after being asked by employees to do so, she began yelling at them.