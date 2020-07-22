Quantcast
‘You are a spoiled Karen’: Ultra-wealthy GOP senator mocked after claiming she has been ‘canceled’ by criticism

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), the wealthiest member of Congress and co-owner of the Atlanta Dream female basketball team, has faced criticism after objecting to the Women’s National Basketball Association’s plans to honor the Black Lives Matter movement. On Wednesday, she claimed that she had been “canceled.”

Loeffler initially faced backlash after opposing the WNBA’s plans to have players wear the names of Black women who have been killed by police on their jerseys. In an op-ed published in The Daily Caller earlier this month, Loeffler doubled down, saying that the Black Lives Matter organization was “undeniably radical.”

“This Marxist group proudly advocates for the defunding of police, calls for the removal of Jesus from churches, supports the disruption of the nuclear family structure, harbors anti-Semitic views and actively promotes violence and destruction across the country,” the senator wrote.

“Having declared my emphatic opposition to this organization and its stated goals, the left is lashing out at me. They want to silence me and take away my business,” she added.

Several players – including members of Dream — have called for Loeffler to no longer be involved with the team, but WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has said that the league would not force her to sell her ownership.

Her claim that she had been canceled by the backlash prompted an outpouring of mockery on Twitter:

