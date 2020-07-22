‘You are a spoiled Karen’: Ultra-wealthy GOP senator mocked after claiming she has been ‘canceled’ by criticism

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), the wealthiest member of Congress and co-owner of the Atlanta Dream female basketball team, has faced criticism after objecting to the Women’s National Basketball Association’s plans to honor the Black Lives Matter movement. On Wednesday, she claimed that she had been “canceled.”

Loeffler initially faced backlash after opposing the WNBA’s plans to have players wear the names of Black women who have been killed by police on their jerseys. In an op-ed published in The Daily Caller earlier this month, Loeffler doubled down, saying that the Black Lives Matter organization was “undeniably radical.”

“This Marxist group proudly advocates for the defunding of police, calls for the removal of Jesus from churches, supports the disruption of the nuclear family structure, harbors anti-Semitic views and actively promotes violence and destruction across the country,” the senator wrote.

“Having declared my emphatic opposition to this organization and its stated goals, the left is lashing out at me. They want to silence me and take away my business,” she added.

Several players – including members of Dream — have called for Loeffler to no longer be involved with the team, but WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has said that the league would not force her to sell her ownership.

Her claim that she had been canceled by the backlash prompted an outpouring of mockery on Twitter:

Canceled for what? You are rich and got appointed to your job because you are rich. The only cancel going on here is America voting your insider trading ass out of office. — YS (@NYinLA2121) July 22, 2020

It was getting caught stealing that did it actually. You just can’t take responsibility for your own actions because you are a spoiled Karen. — BonelessGenderBucket (@norintha) July 22, 2020

In what way have you been “canceled’? I’m seriously asking if you can name a single significant repercussion you’ve experienced. Receiving criticism or pushback on Twitter is not a “cancelation”. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) July 22, 2020

I’ve been canceled for calling the BLM political organization what it is: A Marxist group. Here’s what BLM co-founder Patrise Cullers said about herself & co-founder Alicia Garza (who sits on @WNBA’s Social Justice Council): “We are trained Marxists.” https://t.co/2QhphpQqd1 — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) July 22, 2020

you’re a fucking US Senator. you have not been “canceled.” — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) July 22, 2020

You have suffered literally zero consequences for saying what you said. You just can’t handle even the slightest bit of criticism. — Eephus Pitch (@eephusasher) July 22, 2020

[checks notes] you’re actually scheduled to be canceled on November 3, but you’re welcome to resign ahead of time — actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) July 22, 2020

Wait aren’t you the insider trading lady? — Y’all hurry up🏳️‍🌈 (@catfishyak) July 22, 2020