‘You are falsifying information!’ Protester yells at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during press conference

On Monday, during a joint coronavirus press briefing in Miami-Dade County from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez, a protester stood up and began yelling at them for their handling of the pandemic.

“Shame on you! You are an embarrassment!” shouted the protester, in a moment he captured on video. “We’re getting record-breaking cases every day, and you are doing nothing! You are falsifying information and you are misleading the public!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over 4,000 people have died, and you are blaming the protesters!” he continued, as staffers accosted him and began to lead him out. “You guys have no plan, and you are doing nothing! Shame on you! Shame on both of you!”

DeSantis has repeatedly come under fire for being slow to enact public health measures in Florida, which has seen cases explode after coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Watch below: