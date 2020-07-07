Quantcast
‘You do what you do’: Trump says flying the Confederate flag is ‘freedom of speech’

1 min ago

President Donald Trump argued on Tuesday that NASCAR fans should be able to bring their Confederate flags to races even though the organization has banned the symbol.

In an interview, NexStarDC’s Jessi Turnure asked the president about a recent tweet that appeared to be critical of NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag.

“I was just talking about the fact that that NASCAR chose to go a certain way and that’s going to be up to them,” Trump explained. “That is up to them. I’m very friendly with NASCAR. I know the people there. I know drivers. I know a lot of them.”

“But I view it as freedom of speech,” he added. “It’s freedom of speech. You do what you do. It’s freedom of speech. And NASCAR can do whatever they want and they’ve chosen to go a certain way and other people chose to go a different route. But it’s freedom of speech.”

On Monday, White House Press Secretary insisted that the president was not taking a side for or against the treasonous Confederate symbol.

Watch the video clip below.


