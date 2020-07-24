Quantcast
‘You will get shot’: Woman caught on camera threatening man who asked her to wear a mask

Published

1 min ago

on

A woman was caught on camera this week threatening a man in a grocery store who asked her to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The video shows the maskless woman at the grocery store checkout counter while the man filming her with his phone prods her to put on a face mask.

“The state says you have to wear a mask,” the man tells her.

“Bye!” the woman replies, indicating that he should go away.

“Wear a mask,” the man insists. “Wear a mask.”

“I have a mask, but I had an anxiety attack,” the woman replied. “I really do have a medical condition.”

The man kept pressing her to wear a mask, the woman’s language turned violent when she saw he was filming her with his camera.

“You are not videotaping me, because you will get shot outside this parking lot,” she told him before reaching into her purse.

Instead of pulling out a gun, however, the woman pulled out her face mask.

Watch the video below.

Trump sticks his foot in his mouth with a desperate appeal to female voters

Published

1 min ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

Almost nothing President Donald Trump ever does is subtle. When he tries to appeal to specific voting demographics, he often lacks the finesse to communicate the essential idea that he doesn't just care about them for their votes — he actually shares their values.

That's why he can easily espouse bigoted ideas even when trying to court specific groups of voters, such as when he told African-Americans that they are "living in hell in the inner cities" or when he told Jewish voters that supporting Democrats demonstrates "either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘No path to victory’: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch says Trump can’t win re-election without cheating

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

MSNBC's Donny Deutsch doesn't see a legitimate path to re-election for President Donald Trump.

The "Morning Joe" contributor can't think of any advice to offer to his longtime acquaintance, because his approval has dropped so low in states he needs to win.

"I always like to think I have the answer," Deutsch said. "Sometimes there's a Rubik's cube and there's no answer. When you start with the president's own words -- all you have to do is use the president's words in a life or death situation. You can fail on a trade deal or a conversation with Russia, you can't fail when it comes to saving people's lives or causing people to die. That's what he did."

Continue Reading
 

How the US Chamber of Commerce wrecked the economy — and made the pandemic worse

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

As hospital intensive care units overflow again, and delays in COVID-19 testing reports reach record levels in many cities, a conversation I recently with Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, reminded me that I had forgotten something utterly critical: Donald Trump's decision to unilaterally disarm America in the face of the coronavirus invasion was urged upon him by an ostensible defender of American business: the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.When the pandemic reached America, we weren't ready — any more than we were ready when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. But Trump had the tools to do what the U.S. has often done: make up for lack of preparedness. The crucial gaps to fill in March were supplies for testing to limit the spread of the virus, and medical equipment to treat those who got sick — testing kits, swabs, reagents, masks, gowns and gloves — by the billions. Government health agencies estimated that if the pandemic took hold, the country would need, for example, 3.5 billion N95 medical masks. We had 12 million.
Continue Reading
 
 
