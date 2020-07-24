‘You will get shot’: Woman caught on camera threatening man who asked her to wear a mask

A woman was caught on camera this week threatening a man in a grocery store who asked her to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The video shows the maskless woman at the grocery store checkout counter while the man filming her with his phone prods her to put on a face mask.
“The state says you have to wear a mask,” the man tells her.
“Bye!” the woman replies, indicating that he should go away.
“Wear a mask,” the man insists. “Wear a mask.”
“I have a mask, but I had an anxiety attack,” the woman replied. “I really do have a medical condition.”
The man kept pressing her to wear a mask, the woman’s language turned violent when she saw he was filming her with his camera.
“You are not videotaping me, because you will get shot outside this parking lot,” she told him before reaching into her purse.
Instead of pulling out a gun, however, the woman pulled out her face mask.
Watch the video below.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.