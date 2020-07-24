‘You will get shot’: Woman caught on camera threatening man who asked her to wear a mask

A woman was caught on camera this week threatening a man in a grocery store who asked her to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The video shows the maskless woman at the grocery store checkout counter while the man filming her with his phone prods her to put on a face mask.

“The state says you have to wear a mask,” the man tells her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bye!” the woman replies, indicating that he should go away.

“Wear a mask,” the man insists. “Wear a mask.”

“I have a mask, but I had an anxiety attack,” the woman replied. “I really do have a medical condition.”

The man kept pressing her to wear a mask, the woman’s language turned violent when she saw he was filming her with his camera.

“You are not videotaping me, because you will get shot outside this parking lot,” she told him before reaching into her purse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of pulling out a gun, however, the woman pulled out her face mask.

Watch the video below.

"Stop videotaping me before you get shot outside this parking lot."#KarensGoneWild pic.twitter.com/LDwfNoQPRD — The NBA Hustle➐ (@TheNBAHustle) July 23, 2020