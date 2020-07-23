Quantcast
'You're lying': Trump's 'grifter' demoted campaign worker blasted for pushing new COVID deaths conspiracy theory

Published

2 hours ago

on

Commentary

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale pushed a coronavirus conspiracy theory — and other social media users blasted him.

Parscale, who was reassigned from his duties overseeing the 2020 re-election campaign, baselessly claimed that a child was shot to death in Florida but listed as a coronavirus death because he tested positive after blood testing.

“I talked to a police officer today. He said a child was shot and killed in Florida. The child had covid after blood testing,” Parscale tweeted. “He was marked as a covid death.”

“If this is true,” Parscale added, “this madness must stop.”

Other Twitter users criticized him for floating the theory without any proof.

