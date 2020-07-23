‘You’re lying’: Trump’s ‘grifter’ demoted campaign worker blasted for pushing new COVID deaths conspiracy theory

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale pushed a coronavirus conspiracy theory — and other social media users blasted him.

Parscale, who was reassigned from his duties overseeing the 2020 re-election campaign, baselessly claimed that a child was shot to death in Florida but listed as a coronavirus death because he tested positive after blood testing.

“I talked to a police officer today. He said a child was shot and killed in Florida. The child had covid after blood testing,” Parscale tweeted. “He was marked as a covid death.”

“If this is true,” Parscale added, “this madness must stop.”

Other Twitter users criticized him for floating the theory without any proof.

Cool anecdote grifter. — Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) July 23, 2020

I heard that one million people went to your last rally before you got demoted. — Doc Sportello (@TheDocSportello) July 23, 2020

File this one under "Things That Did Not Happen." — 🇺🇸🇵🇷 Name is Bishop🌊 (@BishesBrew) July 23, 2020

I'll take "Things That Never Happened" for $800, Alex. — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) July 23, 2020

The actual madness is people dying. You think the madness is in the counting. Luckily, not many think like you do. — JRehling (@JRehling) July 23, 2020

I'm sure this is just as true as the "Shake Shack poisoned police milkshakes" story from a few weeks ago. Probably less true because it was confirmed the policemen actually purchased and ate those milkshakes; OTOH, there's a 0.01% chance you had this convo. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) July 23, 2020

I talked to a butcher today. He said the majority of stories cops tell people are fabrications. — TWO QUARTERS (@euchre13) July 23, 2020

Also the cop would have no idea. None. Nothing. He’s lying. You’re lying — Joe Biden (his inside voice)parody #Biden2020 (@POTUSBiden46) July 23, 2020

I talked to a doctor today. He said he tested 100 patients in Florida who came up positive for Covid-19. 10 of them died. The Governor told him not to count them. They were never counted. If this is true, it must stop. — Trump's Flying Monkeys (@NpdAnalysis) July 23, 2020

Alerting the Florida Department of Health to your concern. Hopefully they will contact you or the "police officer" for details to look into this violation of medical ethics that I think we all know never happened. @HealthyFla — BeaglesResist (@BeaglesResist) July 23, 2020

Weird. The only child who has been shot to death in FL recently was 7. The Florida health department made clear yesterday that a 9 year old who died of Covid-19 was the youngest to die of Covid-19 in Florida. Who was this mysterious child you're referring to? — East2West 🇺🇸 (@CarolynEast2) July 23, 2020

Waaaaaait, wait wait wait, lemme check this. A child was shot and killed, and you’re worried about the effect on COVID statistics?! Here, let me fix your tweet for you: I talked to a police officer today. He said a child was shot and killed in Florida. This madness must stop. — David A. Russell (@david_a_russell) July 23, 2020

