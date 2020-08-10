100 prominent black men urge Biden to pick woman of color for VP
Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs led more than 100 prominent African-American men Monday in penning an open letter urging presidential candidate Joe Biden to choose a woman of color as his running mate.
The presumptive Democratic nominee is expected to announce his vice presidential pick in the coming days, ahead of next week’s Democratic National Convention.
The group, including radio host Charlamagne Tha God and faith leaders like Reverend William Barber, warned that failing to choose a woman of color would cost Biden the election against President Donald Trump.
“For too long black women have been asked to do everything from rally the troops to risk their lives for the Democratic Party with no acknowledgment, no respect, no visibility, and certainly not enough support,” they wrote.
“Failing to select a black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election,” they added.
“We don’t want to choose between the lesser of two evils and we don’t want to vote the devil we know versus the devil we don’t because we are tired of voting for devils — period.”
The men said the letter — also signed by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump — is a mark of “solidarity” with some 700 black women leaders who wrote Biden last week calling on him to choose a woman of color.
Both groups highlighted the excessive criticism and scrutiny to which several of the leading contenders for the post, including Senator Kamala Harris and former national security advisor Susan Rice, have been subjected in recent weeks.
Other women in the running are House Democrats Karen Bass and Val Demings, who are black, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and senators Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Duckworth.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
100 prominent black men urge Biden to pick woman of color for VP
Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs led more than 100 prominent African-American men Monday in penning an open letter urging presidential candidate Joe Biden to choose a woman of color as his running mate.
The presumptive Democratic nominee is expected to announce his vice presidential pick in the coming days, ahead of next week's Democratic National Convention.
The group, including radio host Charlamagne Tha God and faith leaders like Reverend William Barber, warned that failing to choose a woman of color would cost Biden the election against President Donald Trump.
"For too long black women have been asked to do everything from rally the troops to risk their lives for the Democratic Party with no acknowledgment, no respect, no visibility, and certainly not enough support," they wrote.
2020 Election
Conservative Trump critic warns we may be ‘naively drifting toward a political cataclysm’
Between the coronavirus pandemic, the George Floyd protests, a brutal economic downturn and what promises to be an increasingly ugly presidential election, 2020 will go down in history as a year of frayed nerves. Conservative journalist Charlie Sykes, in an article for The Bulwark, lays out some reasons why tension and anxiety are likely to grow worse and worse as Election Day draws closer.
“It is August 10, 2020, and I can’t remember the last time I wore long pants,” Sykes confesses. “I haven’t shaved in days, spend much of my time talking to my dogs, and have no idea what the next three months will bring. There are 85 days until the election, and then another 78 days until Inauguration Day — for a total of 163 days that will test all of us in ways we can’t predict.”
2020 Election
Biden has ‘utterly devastated’ one of Trump’s favorite attack lines — and he did it with the help of Fox News: journalist
One of President Donald Trump’s favorite attack lines against former Vice President Joe Biden is “Sleepy Joe,” which is Trump’s way of claiming that the 77-year-old Biden is past his prime and is unfit for the presidency either mentally or physically. But journalist Dean Obeidallah, in an August 10 op-ed for CNN’s website, argues that Biden has “utterly devastated one of President Donald Trump’s most repeated attack lines”— and the “irony” is that “Fox News helped him do it.”