24 hours of embarrassing incidents culminate in #TrumpIsALaughingStock trending on Twitter

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has already had a tough week.

It started Monday evening when HBO aired a widely-panned interview with Axios correspondent Jonathan Swan.

Monday morning, Trump appeared entirely unfamiliar with Yosemite National Park.

And then Trump had another one of his lie-filled presidential briefings.

All the fodder circulating resulted in the hashtag for “Trump is a laughing stock” trending on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the commander-in-chief:

