24 hours of embarrassing incidents culminate in #TrumpIsALaughingStock trending on Twitter

President Donald Trump has already had a tough week.

It started Monday evening when HBO aired a widely-panned interview with Axios correspondent Jonathan Swan.

Monday morning, Trump appeared entirely unfamiliar with Yosemite National Park.

And then Trump had another one of his lie-filled presidential briefings.

All the fodder circulating resulted in the hashtag for “Trump is a laughing stock” trending on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the commander-in-chief:

The Axios interview was Trump's political Swan song. #TrumpIsALaughingStock — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) August 5, 2020

JFC our President is dumb 🤦‍♂️

Listen to Trump pronounce "Yosemite"#TrumpIsAnIdiot #TrumpIsALaughingStock https://t.co/lXHEG3weXL — 🌊 Shane 91 days 🌊🆘️🇺🇸😷 (@egheitasean) August 4, 2020

I can't stop thinking about the stunning Dunning-Kruger fucking moron moment when Trump really thought he could hand over those 4th grade charts and say "Here! Take a look!" and Swan would just say "Oh, you're right. I see what you mean." It's just painful.#TrumpIsALaughingStock — 𝓝𝓸𝓶 𝓭𝓮 𝓟𝓵𝓾𝓶𝓮 (@_pseudo_nom) August 4, 2020

I just wanna know why he’s always sitting like he’s taking a dump 🤣 #TrumpIsALaughingStock He needs a comedy show. https://t.co/6ZbrAjcCYj — Leila Djansi (@leilasparty) August 5, 2020

Donald Trump is what would happen if Frosty the Snowman were a pile of shit brought to life by a magical MAGA hat.#TrumpIsALaughingStock — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) August 5, 2020

This dude is just up here saying numbers and adjectives 🤣#nosubstance #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/f5rEB7ZYxQ — Art Project (@ArtAntram) August 4, 2020

He’s saying Democratic cities have done a lousy job managing the pandemic, never mentioning the foolish and reckless Republican governors whose actions contributed to the high numbers in the South. #TrumpIsALaughingStock — Dan Rodricks, Baltimore Sun, News Guild (@DanRodricks) August 4, 2020

Well he can’t help himself, his own mama said he is dumb as a bell. #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/pjvK97gDOC — Andrew (@Andrew15607531) August 5, 2020

Donald trump: Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott have been great Florida governors. The rest of America: #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/XOi9wNg5Vi — Scholarly Mama (@scholarlymama) August 4, 2020

This is all of us everytime we try to comprehend his nonsense #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/fcHecgDeat — Anil Kommareddi (@AnilKommareddi) August 4, 2020

#TrumpIsALaughingStock If you don’t believe us, check out his 2018 comedy special “Live at the United Nations” pic.twitter.com/YTE4C67gyZ — Comedians Helping America (@ChampCampaigns) August 5, 2020

But he can totally identify a picture of an elephant, so Republicans still think he's qualified to be president.#TrumpIsALaughingStock — Grant Stern (@grantstern) August 5, 2020

Why is #TrumpIsALaughingStock trending? Yet another #coronavirus press conference fail. He'll be asking Putin for help at the next one at the rate we're going. — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) August 5, 2020