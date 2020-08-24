24 hours of embarrassing incidents culminate in #TrumpIsALaughingStock trending on Twitter
President Donald Trump has already had a tough week.
It started Monday evening when HBO aired a widely-panned interview with Axios correspondent Jonathan Swan.
Monday morning, Trump appeared entirely unfamiliar with Yosemite National Park.
And then Trump had another one of his lie-filled presidential briefings.
All the fodder circulating resulted in the hashtag for “Trump is a laughing stock” trending on Twitter.
Here’s some of what people were saying about the commander-in-chief:
The Axios interview was Trump's political Swan song. #TrumpIsALaughingStock
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) August 5, 2020
JFC our President is dumb 🤦♂️
Listen to Trump pronounce "Yosemite"#TrumpIsAnIdiot #TrumpIsALaughingStock https://t.co/lXHEG3weXL
— 🌊 Shane 91 days 🌊🆘️🇺🇸😷 (@egheitasean) August 4, 2020
I can't stop thinking about the stunning Dunning-Kruger fucking moron moment when Trump really thought he could hand over those 4th grade charts and say "Here! Take a look!" and Swan would just say "Oh, you're right. I see what you mean." It's just painful.#TrumpIsALaughingStock
— 𝓝𝓸𝓶 𝓭𝓮 𝓟𝓵𝓾𝓶𝓮 (@_pseudo_nom) August 4, 2020
I just wanna know why he’s always sitting like he’s taking a dump 🤣 #TrumpIsALaughingStock He needs a comedy show. https://t.co/6ZbrAjcCYj
— Leila Djansi (@leilasparty) August 5, 2020
Donald Trump is what would happen if Frosty the Snowman were a pile of shit brought to life by a magical MAGA hat.#TrumpIsALaughingStock
— Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) August 5, 2020
This dude is just up here saying numbers and adjectives 🤣#nosubstance #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/f5rEB7ZYxQ
— Art Project (@ArtAntram) August 4, 2020
He’s saying Democratic cities have done a lousy job managing the pandemic, never mentioning the foolish and reckless Republican governors whose actions contributed to the high numbers in the South. #TrumpIsALaughingStock
— Dan Rodricks, Baltimore Sun, News Guild (@DanRodricks) August 4, 2020
Well he can’t help himself, his own mama said he is dumb as a bell. #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/pjvK97gDOC
— Andrew (@Andrew15607531) August 5, 2020
Donald trump: Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott have been great Florida governors.
The rest of America:
#TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/XOi9wNg5Vi
— Scholarly Mama (@scholarlymama) August 4, 2020
This is all of us everytime we try to comprehend his nonsense #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/fcHecgDeat
— Anil Kommareddi (@AnilKommareddi) August 4, 2020
#TrumpIsALaughingStock If you don’t believe us, check out his 2018 comedy special “Live at the United Nations” pic.twitter.com/YTE4C67gyZ
— Comedians Helping America (@ChampCampaigns) August 5, 2020
But he can totally identify a picture of an elephant, so Republicans still think he's qualified to be president.#TrumpIsALaughingStock
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) August 5, 2020
Why is #TrumpIsALaughingStock trending?
Yet another #coronavirus press conference fail.
He'll be asking Putin for help at the next one at the rate we're going.
— Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) August 5, 2020