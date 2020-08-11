Quantcast
More than 800 Georgia school district students under quarantine 6 days after Cherokee County schools reopen

Published

11 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that hundreds of students and teachers in the Cherokee County, Georgia school system are now under quarantine for COVID-19 exposure less than a week after the schools reopened.

“In the six days that Cherokee County schools have been in session, the north Georgia district has had to direct 826 students to quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19, along with 42 teachers,” reported Maureen Downey. “In following health guidelines, districts inform parents when a student has has close contract with — including sitting nearby — someone who tests positive for COVID-19 and advises 14 day quarantines at home. Most of the exposures to students have come from classmates, although a few cases involve teachers and staff who tested positive.”

Cherokee County schools did not impose a mask mandate when reopening.

This comes in the wake of Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) pushed for in-person classes. He has insisted that the reopenings “went real well.”


