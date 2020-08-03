A 2020 ‘Blue Wave’ could badly cripple the Republican Party for years: Dem strategist
In a column for New York magazine, Democratic strategist Ed Kilgore claimed that a “Blue Wave” election in 2020, like the one that switched the balance of power in the House to the Democrats, could have a far-reaching impact on congressional representation in elections to come.
In 2018, distaste for Donald Trump — who was not on the ballot — led voters to take out their wrath on Republican lawmakers, handing Democrats a net gain of 40 seats in the House and making Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) the House Speaker.
A similar influx of voters turning out to deny Trump a second term in November could have a down-ticket impact that would help Democrats with redistricting — turning gerrymandered districts into Democratic strongholds.
“While most of the focus ahead of the 2020 elections is on the presidential contest and the Democratic drive to regain control of the U.S. Senate, the wave that seems to be building up for the Donkey Party could equal 2018’s and put Democrats in a far better position in the next round of redistricting than seemed possible less than a year ago,” Kilgore wrote before adding that Democrats, ” …are on track to consolidate and perhaps expand their control of the House, which could be crucial if Joe Biden becomes president and the usual midterm House losses for the party controlling the White House occur in 2022.”
According to the strategist, Democrats are now focusing on dislodging, “current Republican majorities in the Minnesota state Senate; the state Houses in Texas, Michigan, and Iowa; and one or both chambers in Arizona, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania,” which would allow them to make changes that benefit their own party.
More importantly, he points out, the time is ripe because Congress is about to undergo a reapportionment.
“Among these targets, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, and Texas are expected to gain seats in the reapportionment of the U.S. House after the Census is complete, while Michigan and Pennsylvania are expected to lose seats,” he wrote before predicting, “These are the states where control of redistricting can have the biggest partisan impact.”
“If Democrats can pull off an election cycle in which they gain the White House and the Senate; consolidate their hold on the House; and gain the upper hand in redistricting in a number of states with large congressional delegations, that will represent a good year’s work,” he suggested. “And as they learned ten years ago, being on the downside of this sort of election can create some long-term challenges for the losers.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
A 2020 ‘Blue Wave’ could badly cripple the Republican Party for years: Dem strategist
In a column for New York, Democratic strategist Ed Kilgore claimed that a "Blue Wave" election in 2020, like the one that switched the balance of power in the House to the Democrats, could have a far-reaching impact on congressional representation in elections to come.
In 2018, distaste for Donald Trump -- who was not on the ballot -- led voters to take out their wrath on Republican lawmakers handing Democrats a net gain of 40 seats in the House and making Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) the House Speaker.
2020 Election
‘Disaster and disgrace’: Regretful Trump voter disgusted by his handling of COVID-19 and race relations
Joe Biden has opened a four-point lead over President Donald Trump in Ohio, which the Republican won by twice that margin four years ago.
A survey conducted by Your Voice Ohio found the Democratic candidate leading Trump by 46-42, and Biden seems to be peeling off some of the president's past supporters in the state, reported the Columbus Dispatch.
2020 Election
GOP strategists fear a Kris Kobach nomination could cost Republicans greatly: ‘The Senate majority runs through Kansas’
In Kansas’ Republican senatorial primary, voters will choose between former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Rep. Roger Marshall — who some GOP strategists believe is by far the more electable of the two. And according to Politico’s James Arkin, one of the prominent Republicans who is sounding the alarm is Kevin McLaughlin, executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
Although Kobach and Marshall are both hard-right politically, Kobach is more extreme — so extreme that even in deep red Kansas, he lost a gubernatorial race to a centrist Democrat in the 2018 midterms. That Democrat, Laura Kelly, is now governor of Kansas, where Kobach was a leading promoter of the racist “birther” conspiracy theory during the 2010s.