‘A completely inappropriate response’: Chris Wallace smacks down Fox News panel for excusing vigilantes

Fox News' Chris Wallace on Thursday rebuked panelists who made excuses for armed vigilantes patrolling the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The controversy started when guest Katie Pavlich said that it was understandable that private citizens would take the law into their own hands in the wake of rioting.
"When you have no police around to defend businesses and people being attacked and their livelihood burned to the ground, then there is a void that is filled," she said.
Wallace, however, objected to this reasoning.
