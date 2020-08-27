Quantcast
‘A completely inappropriate response’: Chris Wallace smacks down Fox News panel for excusing vigilantes

4 mins ago

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace and Fox News host Melissa Francis. (Screenshot/YouTube.com)

Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Thursday rebuked panelists who made excuses for armed vigilantes patrolling the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The controversy started when guest Katie Pavlich said that it was understandable that private citizens would take the law into their own hands in the wake of rioting.

“When you have no police around to defend businesses and people being attacked and their livelihood burned to the ground, then there is a void that is filled,” she said.

Wallace, however, objected to this reasoning.

“I’ve got to push back on something we said at the end of this segment,” he said. “Because there seems to be the indication that, somehow, vigilante justice was understandable or justified by the lack of sufficient police action.”

Other Fox panelists interrupted him to claim that they weren’t actually supporting armed vigilantes, but Wallace insisted on finishing his point.

“Just as it’s fair to say that rioting and looting is a completely inappropriate response to George Floyd and Jacob Blake, vigilante justice is a completely inappropriate response to the rioting in the streets,” he said. “There is no justification for what happened in Kenosha.”

