A new generation of COVID-19 tests may be Florida’s best shot at containing virus spread
Florida’s coronavirus summer has felt like deja vu for public health experts worried about a testing system once again unable to keep up with surging cases and demand.Like the rest of the country, the Sunshine State has relied on commercial labs to perform ever-increasing numbers of labor intensive molecular tests to detect COVID-19. An early summer wave of people seeking the tests created a bottleneck of results with up to two-week delays across the state.That forced the Florida Division of Emergency Management to pivot to new providers and less sensitive tests earlier this month, reducing wa…
Several COVID-19 vaccines limit viral growth in monkeys: reports
There’s been a lot of monkey business in the world of COVID-19 vaccine research this week — literally.Scientists from San Diego to Boston to Oxford, England, have released results from studies in which monkeys given experimental COVID-19 vaccines were then deliberately infected with the novel coronavirus. And while the specific vaccine formulations differed, all induced immune responses that stalled the growth of the virus.The recent results encompass vaccines in development by Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and local biotech Inovio Pharmaceuticals.The findings are no guarantee that a... (more…)
Political ideology predicts susceptibility to believing fake news about the novel coronavirus pandemic
Political conservatism was associated with heightened susceptibility to believing fake news about COVID-19 in the early stages of the outbreak in the United States, according to new research published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. The study provides preliminary evidence that support for President Donald Trump plays a role in viewing COVID-19 as less of a personal threat and less severe in general.“When we launched the project in early March, Dustin Calvillo (the first author) and I were talking about the discrepancy with which the threat was being viewed by different people,... (more…)
Georgia camp outbreak shows rapid virus spread among children
ATLANTA — COVID-19 spread quickly among unmasked youth at YMCA camp, CDC finds.Some 260 cases of the coronavirus have been tied to attendees and staff at a North Georgia YMCA children’s camp in June, according to a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the largest known superspreading events in the state.The report details how COVID-19 spread rapidly among children and teens within the camp and raises questions about the effectiveness of safety protocols as school districts and colleges contemplate reopening for in-person instruction this fall.YMCA Ca... (more…)