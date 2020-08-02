‘A symbol of incels’: Internet destroys Idaho man for standing near Air Force tribute with Nazi flag

An Idaho man found himself being mocked online over the weekend after he was pictured holding a Nazi flag near a park that honors the local Air Force base.

An image of the man was shared on social media by Twitter user @AmberD1116.

“In my town, across from the park that honors our local AFB, literally 10 minutes ago,” the caption read.

In my town, across from the park that honors our local AFB, literally 10 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/2oAcR4HaL3 — Amber (@AmberD1116) August 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The photo of the man when viral when Twitter users responded with scorn.

Many noted that the man would not have fit Adolf Hitler’s vision of the so-called “master race.”

“White supremacy is attractive to people like this who can’t get their self esteem anywhere else…the neo-nazi groups SPECIFICALLY target boys like this when they are in their teens,” Amber explained in a subsequent posting.

Read some of the comments below.

If there’s two potatoes standing in the corner, how can you tell which one is the prostitute?

The one with a little sticker “Idaho”🤷‍♂️ — Alexander Alai (@AlexanderAlai1) August 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

They're not the stairmaster race. — flark (@harkaflark) August 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Why are some people so enamoured of two ideologies our ancestors fought & died to defeat? — Mike Wilson #FBCoalition2024 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🎪 (@PoetTaxiDriver) August 2, 2020

Hee hee, all this time I thought they were saying white power, but what they really want is white POWDER(ed donuts)! — TheTermaNaida (@TheTermaNaida) August 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, to be fair, none of the Nazi higher ups wer like that either, as the comtemporary joke went, Germans were supposed to be “blonde like Hitler, slim like Goering, and ripped like Goebbels.” So, this guy has two out of three right. — Thomas Stettler (@suissafrika) August 2, 2020

I'm half-German. I spent my childhood there. Symbols, as well as hate speech, are prosecutable. It was a stark learning curve to realize that in America, these things are protected under the First Amendment. Orgs I love and respect, like the ACLU, have to stand up for Nazis. — Katie (@limousine) August 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem is people like this are so thoroughly indoctrinated, you cannot even begin to have a conversation with them. Much like problems with substance abuse, the first step has to be admitting they're wrong, and that's something they'll never do. — GD4NTHN 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇬🇷🌊 (@NthnGd4) August 2, 2020

Where the gene pool is so shallow it can't be measured… — The Witch of the Woods (@Bbushbaby1) August 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

For many it has become a symbol of incels. They think the world has personally slighted them. Rather than reach out in a healthy way they get comfort from a symbol that stokes such hate in people’s hearts, while stoking some kind of fake strength in theirs. It’s sick. And sad. — Michael Beck (@MikeTheMaineMan) August 2, 2020

Birth control. — Lisa #BleedingHeartLiberal 🏡 (@Itsagoodlife48G) August 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Something tells me this fella doesn't work for a living. — FedUpAmerican (@CantLetItbe) August 2, 2020

The Trumpicans called to say they need their mascot back! — ShellyGivan, RN, TNCC (@GivanShelly) August 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He's not even master of his domain. — Nolan Zugernat (@NolanZugernat) August 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He needs a bra. — Carrie Campion (@2boysandmeCc) August 2, 2020

I mean… has anyone shown that guy this picture? Does he know his gut and his shirt are attempting to escape each other? — PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) August 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

They would have been killed. — MMarie D'Angelo (@mariedangelo22) August 2, 2020

He, and those like him, are one of the major reasons I hope to NEVER have to go to/thru Idaho. The other is that dormant supervolcano that sits under part of Idaho. I am sorry you have to see that. It s/b illegal to display that flag so close to a US military base. — old school teacher (@DalphonMy) August 2, 2020