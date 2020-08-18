Quantcast
Connect with us

Americans have lost over $100 million because of COVID-19 financial fraud

Published

1 min ago

on

With more than 160,000 reports and over $100 million in losses, COVID-19 fraud has spread rapidly and left many in a more difficult financial position.Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreA new virus has led to a new type of fraud as scam artists have taken full advantage of the coronavirus pandemic. What exactly is COVID-19 fraud, and which parts of the country have been most affected? The Ascent conducted a study of Federal Trade Commission (FTC) data in early August to find out that and much more about COVID-19 fraud.Defining COVID-19 FraudThe FTC’s classification of COVID-19 fra…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here are 6 accidents UNC researchers had with lab-created coronaviruses

Published

1 min ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

From Jan. 1, 2015, through June 1, 2020, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reported 28 lab incidents involving genetically engineered organisms to safety officials at the National Institutes of Health, according to documents UNC released to ProPublica under a public records request. The NIH oversees research involving genetically modified organisms.

Six of the incidents involved various types of lab-created coronaviruses. Many were engineered to allow the study of the virus in mice. UNC declined to answer questions about the incidents and to disclose key details about them to the public, including the names of viruses involved, the nature of the modifications made to them and what risks were posed to the public, contrary to NIH guidelines.

Continue Reading

COVID-19

Can you get coronavirus twice? Promising new studies say probably not

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Whenever a new virus enters the human population, one of immunologists' first questions is how the body's immune system reacts to it once the immune system clears it from the body. For certain viruses, getting them once (or being vaccinated once) means that you now have life-long immunity; in other cases, the immune system appears to forget how to defend against them after a short period of time.Now, for the good news: While previously some experts feared that a coronavirus vaccine might only confer short-term immunity, that may not be true. Recently, there has been a flurry of promising research signaling that those who recover from a coronavirus infection will have lasting immunity. Understanding the human body's immune response is key to returning to any sense of normalcy in our world, and has repercussions for public health behaviors and vaccine development.According to one of the new studies, which has yet to be peer-reviewed and was posted on MedRxiv over the weekend, researchers at the University of Arizona conclude that "immunity is durable for at least several months after SARS-CoV-2 infection." Specifically, the research says a previously-infected person is immune to the coronavirus for at least three months, even after a mild infection; though researchers say that's a conservative prediction, based on lack of long-term human health data for the nascent virus.

The conclusion conflicts with earlier reports that suggested immunity was transient, meaning that it only lasted for a short period of time.

Continue Reading
 

COVID-19

New Zealand PM hits back at Trump’s ‘patently wrong’ virus claims

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday slapped down Donald Trump's talk of an out-of-control coronavirus "surge" in New Zealand as "patently wrong".

She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a "huge surge" that Americans would do well to avoid.

"Anyone who is following," Ardern said, "will quite easily see that New Zealand's nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States' tens of thousands."

"Obviously, it's patently wrong," she added of Trump's remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from an American ally.

New Zealand had been hailed as a global success story after eradicating local transmission of the virus and Ardern was lauded as the "anti-Trump".

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image