Americans have lost over $100 million because of COVID-19 financial fraud

With more than 160,000 reports and over $100 million in losses, COVID-19 fraud has spread rapidly and left many in a more difficult financial position. A new virus has led to a new type of fraud as scam artists have taken full advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are 6 accidents UNC researchers had with lab-created coronaviruses
From Jan. 1, 2015, through June 1, 2020, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reported 28 lab incidents involving genetically engineered organisms to safety officials at the National Institutes of Health, according to documents UNC released to ProPublica under a public records request. The NIH oversees research involving genetically modified organisms.
Six of the incidents involved various types of lab-created coronaviruses. Many were engineered to allow the study of the virus in mice. UNC declined to answer questions about the incidents and to disclose key details about them to the public, including the names of viruses involved, the nature of the modifications made to them and what risks were posed to the public, contrary to NIH guidelines.
Can you get coronavirus twice? Promising new studies say probably not
The conclusion conflicts with earlier reports that suggested immunity was transient, meaning that it only lasted for a short period of time.
New Zealand PM hits back at Trump’s ‘patently wrong’ virus claims
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday slapped down Donald Trump's talk of an out-of-control coronavirus "surge" in New Zealand as "patently wrong".
She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a "huge surge" that Americans would do well to avoid.
"Anyone who is following," Ardern said, "will quite easily see that New Zealand's nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States' tens of thousands.""Obviously, it's patently wrong," she added of Trump's remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from an American ally.
New Zealand had been hailed as a global success story after eradicating local transmission of the virus and Ardern was lauded as the "anti-Trump".