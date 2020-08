Americans have lost over $100 million because of COVID-19 financial fraud

Whenever a new virus enters the human population, one of immunologists' first questions is how the body's immune system reacts to it once the immune system clears it from the body. For certain viruses, getting them once (or being vaccinated once) means that you now have life-long immunity; in other cases, the immune system appears to forget how to defend against them after a short period of time.Now, for the good news: While previously some experts feared that a coronavirus vaccine might only confer short-term immunity, that may not be true. Recently, there has been a flurry of promising research signaling that those who recover from a coronavirus infection will have lasting immunity. Understanding the human body's immune response is key to returning to any sense of normalcy in our world, and has repercussions for public health behaviors and vaccine development.According to one of the new studies, which has yet to be peer-reviewed and was posted on MedRxiv over the weekend , researchers at the University of Arizona conclude that "immunity is durable for at least several months after SARS-CoV-2 infection." Specifically, the research says a previously-infected person is immune to the coronavirus for at least three months, even after a mild infection; though researchers say that's a conservative prediction, based on lack of long-term human health data for the nascent virus.

The conclusion conflicts with earlier reports that suggested immunity was transient, meaning that it only lasted for a short period of time.