Ammon Bundy dragged out of Idaho capitol in handcuffs after arrest
On Tuesday, Boise reporter Ryan Suppe tweeted images of far-right activist Ammon Bundy being dragged out of the Idaho state capitol in handcuffs, after storming the building in protest of mask mandates.
Bundy and others still sitting in the Lincoln Auditorium. From what I can tell, Bundy hasn’t moved since the earlier hearing changed rooms and the auditorium cleared out. He told me, “I’m just gonna sit here.” #idpol #idleg pic.twitter.com/6sISy1kdxg
— Ryan Suppe (@salsuppe) August 25, 2020
ISP moved into the room, told everyone there, including Bundy, to leave or they would be arrested #idpol #idleg pic.twitter.com/dXieo7f0WG
— Ryan Suppe (@salsuppe) August 25, 2020
Bundy was wheeled out the side door of the Capital and put in an ISP car #idpol #idleg pic.twitter.com/vmyYsGUyrw
— Ryan Suppe (@salsuppe) August 25, 2020