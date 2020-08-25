Quantcast
Ammon Bundy dragged out of Idaho capitol in handcuffs after arrest

Published

1 min ago

on

Ammon Bundy speaks at a press conference in Oregon (Screen grab)

On Tuesday, Boise reporter Ryan Suppe tweeted images of far-right activist Ammon Bundy being dragged out of the Idaho state capitol in handcuffs, after storming the building in protest of mask mandates.

RNC speaker endorsed conspiracy theory alleging Jews are pursuing world domination: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Mary Ann Mendoza, a Trump adviser scheduled to speak on the second night of the Republican National Convention, tweeted out a thread by a pro-QAnon account positing an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

"Mendoza, an 'angel mom,' is scheduled to speak Tuesday about her son’s 2014 death at the hands of a drunk driver who was in the country illegally," reported Will Sommer. "Her tweet on Tuesday linked to a lengthy thread from a QAnon conspiracy theorist that laid out a fevered, anti-Semitic view of the world. In its telling, the Rothschilds — a famous Jewish banking family from Germany — created a plot to terrorize non-Jewish 'goyim,' with purported details of their scheme that included plans to 'make the goyim destroy each other' and 'rob the goyim of their landed properties.'"

2020 Election

Special Counsel ripped for ‘standing by silently’ while the Trumps use White House for RNC Convention

Published

36 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

The leader of the U.S. Office of the Special Counsel was blasted on Tuesday for allowing first lady Melania Trump to use the White House Rose Garden for her Republican National Committee Convention speech.

"Imagine being the head of the [Office of the Special Counsel], which is responsible for enforcing the Hatch Act, and standing by silently as the president and his staff abuse the people's government by using the White House to host a party's nominating convention," the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Schaub, posted on Twitter. "You'd go down in history as complicit."

NYT editorial board slams Trump’s FDA commissioner for pushing unproven treatment with ‘fuzzy math’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The New York Times editorial board excoriated President Donald Trump's FDA commissioner, Stephen Hahn, for the "fuzzy math" he used to justify an emergency authorization for an unproven convalescent plasma treatment for coronavirus.

Hahn, the board noted, was forced to apologize for his false claim that data showed the treatment could save 35 out of 100 infected people.

"The survival benefit Dr. Hahn initially mentioned applies only to a narrow subset of patients: Those younger than 80 years old who were hospitalized but not on ventilators and who received plasma with high levels of antibodies within three days of diagnosis were 35 percent less likely to die than those who received plasma with low levels of antibodies," wrote the board. "If the former group of patients were compared instead to the wider population, the benefit would shrink considerably. Dr. Hahn knows this — or at least he ought to."

