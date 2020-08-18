Quantcast
Anderson Cooper takes MyPillow CEO to the woodshed over COVID-19 remedy: ‘You are a snake oil salesman’

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell came out on the losing end of an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday.

Lindell appeared on CNN after pushing President Donald Trump to approve the supplement Oleandrin for use by COVID-19 patients.

Cooper compared Lindell to a “snake oil salesman” and accused him of telling “a complete lie” about the science behind Oleandrin.

“Why should the FDA be wasting time on something like this?” Cooper asked, noting that the U.S. military also determined that the substance was “a waste of time.”

After Lindell claimed that he had seen a study proving the efficacy of Oleandrin, Cooper called him out.

“You got to see a study but you don’t remember anything about it,” Cooper said. “You don’t remember who did it. You don’t remember their control group.”

“What do you think I’m on here for?” Lindell snapped back.

“To promote this,” Cooper remarked. “Because you think that just by coming on and getting this name out there for this unproven thing, desperate people will get it.”

Lindell objected but Cooper wouldn’t let up: “You’re a snake oil salesman telling people, take this product, you’re desperate.”

“Why are you attacking me?” Lindell complained.

“Because you are telling people who are desperate to take something that is unproven,” Cooper pointed out. “You have no evidence to back it up. It’s kind of morally bankrupt.”

Watch a portion of the interview below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Democrats will be confronted with a huge problem even if Biden wins in a landslide: op-ed

Writing in The New York Times this Tuesday, Adam Jentleson writes that for Democrats, beating President Trump in 2020 is just the beginning. "If Mr. Biden wins and if Mr. Trump leaves office peacefully — two big ifs — Democrats will be confronted with a more intractable problem: The Republican Party is the party of Donald Trump, and it is not likely to change," he writes.

In the event of a Biden win, Jentleson contends that there will the temptation to say that "Trump was the problem" with the GOP. But this, according to Jentleson, is a "big lie."

"...today’s Republican Party won’t moderate itself, because Trumpism is its natural state. Democrats should avoid the temptation to expect Republican cooperation in governing this country."

Trump’s postmaster general is ‘suspending’ policies that slowed mail ‘until after the election is concluded’

Trump-appointed postmaster general Louis DeJoy said on Tuesday that he is "suspending" recent policies that he has enacted that have slowed down mail delivery throughout the United States.

According to NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett, DeJoy said that he did not want to give any appearance of impropriety by slowing down mail delivery weeks ahead of an election that is expected to see a record number of mail-in ballots.

"To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded," DeJoy said.

