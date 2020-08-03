Andrew Cuomo rips Trump like never before: ‘This was the worst government blunder in modern history’

Cuomo argued that Trump’s new strategy should “start with the truth.”
“Because if the American people are continued [to be lied to], the confusion and the chaos and the denial will continue,” he said. “If the president actually tells them the truth and says, ‘I made a mistake,’ he’s not going to be telling them anything they don’t know.”
“Every American knows he made a mistake,” the governor continued. “Every American knows this was the worst government blunder in modern history. Not since the Vietnam War have Americans sat in their living rooms to see the numbers on the TV screen every night saying what a mistake it was.”
“Trust the American people,” Cuomo remarked. “And if you don’t trust them and you don’t trust their intelligence and you don’t trust their ability to handle the information then you shouldn’t ask to be their leader.”
President Donald Trump on Monday snapped at CNN's Jim Acosta when he reminded the president that the novel coronavirus so far has killed 155,000 Americans.
During a question-and-answer session with reporters, the president boasted that the United States had done an "amazing" job at handling the COVID-19 pandemic, at which point Acosta interrupted him and tried to ask him about the 155,000 people who have died from the disease in just five months.
"The U.S. has so many deaths," Acosta said.
"Hold it!" Trump replied.
"So many countries around the world..."
"Fake news CNN," he said. "Hold it. We have done a great job in this country. We haven't been given enough -- not me, Vice President Pence, the task force -- have not been given the kind of credit."
One family in Texas recently used their loved one’s obituary to criticize President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for allowing “needless” COVID-19 deaths.
David W. Nagy died alone in a hospital bed, leaving behind his "inconsolable wife."
"He suffered greatly from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus and the separation from his much loved family who were not allowed at his bedside," the obituary says.
"Family members believe David's death was needless," the obituary continues. "They blame his death and the deaths of all of the other innocent people, on Trump, Abbott and all the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives."