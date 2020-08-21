Quantcast
Arizona GOP chairwoman busted by local columnist for whitewashing her ties to Steve Bannon

18 mins ago

Dr. Kelli Ward
Dr. Kelli Ward (Photo: Screen capture)

Kelli Ward, the Trump-loving chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, got busted by a local columnist this week for her efforts to distance herself from indicted former Trump official Steve Bannon.

Writing for the Arizona Republic, columnist E.J. Montini shredded both Ward and President Donald Trump for trying to pretend Bannon hasn’t been a critical figure in their political careers.

In fact, he notes that Ward rushed to embrace Bannon after he offered to help her in her failed 2018 bid to win a U.S. Senate seat.

“Ward cozied up to Bannon at a campaign event as if they were best friends,” he writes. “Bannon was in the Valley to bolster Ward’s campaign, telling a campaign gathering that the Republican elite are destined to ‘reap the whirlwind’ and ‘that whirlwind is Kelli Ward.'”

But in a TV interview after Bannon had a falling out with Trump, Ward claimed that Bannon didn’t really campaign for her despite the obvious evidence to the contrary.

“I don’t know that I actually really got a full endorsement from Steve,” she said.


Steve Bannon is only the latest Trump-allied ‘grifter’ to ‘get fitted with a free pair of steel bracelets’: conservative

15 mins ago

August 21, 2020

This week, former Breitbart News Chairman Steve Bannon became the latest ally of President Donald Trump to face criminal charges when federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York indicted him for allegedly defrauding donors to the “We Build the Wall” project. Bannon and his associates raised over $25 million in a crowdfunding campaign, but Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss alleges that they didn’t use the money for the construction of a U.S./Mexico border wall like they promised. Never Trump conservative and CNN pundit Amanda Carpenter, in an article published by The Bulwark on August 20, stresses that Bannon’s arrest shouldn’t be viewed as an anomaly, but as a pattern of widespread corruption and criminality in Trumpworld.

18 mins ago

August 21, 2020

Frustrated Senator fires off a string of F-bombs during Postmaster DeJoy hearing

32 mins ago

August 21, 2020

Senator Tom Carper (D-DE) spewed out a string of F-bombs that went out live on TV on Friday morning before he was able to start grilling Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

With Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee Chair Ron Johnson (R-WI) trying to connect with his Democratic counterpart remotely to begin his questions,  Carper first cursed once, then fired off more curses as an aide attempted to help him connect with the committee.

Watch below:

Sen. Tom Carper at Postal hearing, having trouble getting online: "Fuck, Fuck, Fuck." pic.twitter.com/NfNFtAMJhA

