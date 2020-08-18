Arizona GOP mocked for urging state Republicans to vote by mail as Trump rages against mail-in ballots
For months, President Donald Trump has railed against mail-in voting and made the baseless claim that it encourages voter fraud. But the Arizona Republican Party, according to Arizona Republic opinion columnist E.J. Montini, has been “sending out mailers asking Republicans here to vote by mail.”
“Trump has proclaimed that mail-in ballots are rife with fraud, and he is attempting to dismantle the ability of the U.S. Postal Service to handle ballots in November,” Montini explains in his column. “On the other hand, he has requested a mail-in ballot for himself and his wife…. (And) he — by way of the state GOP — is urging Arizona Republicans to vote by mail. What’s a GOP voter to do?”
The Republican Party has a long history of encouraging voting by mail; in many past elections, absentee ballots tended to favor GOP candidates. Trump’s disdain for mail-in voting — at least in states with Democratic governors — is clearly a departure from conservatism of the past. But Trump doesn’t seem to mind mail-in voting in Florida or Arizona, both of which have Republican governors.
“Right now,” Montini argues, “even the old adage that goes ‘do as I say, not as I do’ doesn’t apply — because Trump is doing and saying both things. He’s saying mail-in ballots are bad, yet urging Republicans to vote by mail. And he’s requesting a mail-in ballot for himself.”
Trump has admitted that he is undermining the U.S. Postal Service in the hope of discouraging voting by mail, which many of his critics have denounced as an example of his corruption and a blatant attempt to steal the 2020 presidential election from former Vice President Joe Biden. And Montini concludes his column by urging Republicans in Congress to show some courage and stand up for the Postal Service.
“How about Arizona Republicans not only request their mail-in ballots, but contact their spineless representatives in Congress and have them urge the president to quit messing with the Postal Service?,” Montini writes. “Otherwise, the president and his chicken-hearted sycophants in Congress will be undermining the very system that put most of them in office — and, in the process, suppressing the votes of all those Republicans in Arizona who were urged to get mail-in ballots.”
2020 Election
Trump’s postmaster general is ‘suspending’ policies that slowed mail ‘until after the election is concluded’
Trump-appointed postmaster general Louis DeJoy said on Tuesday that he is "suspending" recent policies that he has enacted that have slowed down mail delivery throughout the United States.
According to NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett, DeJoy said that he did not want to give any appearance of impropriety by slowing down mail delivery weeks ahead of an election that is expected to see a record number of mail-in ballots.
"To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded," DeJoy said.
2020 Election
Trump ‘hit a buzzsaw’ when he attacked popular Michigan governor — now he’s paying the price: Biden pollster
A pollster working for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump made a major miscalculation when he attacked popular Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
In an interview with Politico, Biden pollster John Anzalone said that Trump has been struggling in the crucial swing state of Michigan in recent weeks, in part because he has been getting into public feuds with Whitmer, who has earned high marks in the state for her efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘re-do’ demand for his first four years is an admission ‘things aren’t going well’ with his campaign: columnist
In a column for MSNBC, political analyst Steve Benen suggested that Donald Trump's claim that he deserves a "re-do" for his first four years as an admission that his re-election campaign isn't going well and he is setting the stage to dispute the results of the election in November should he lose.
During a campaign stop in Minnesota on Monday, Trump told a sparse crowd that his campaign was "spied upon" by the previous administration -- which an FBI investigation said had no basis in fact -- and therefore he was deserving of an additional four years because he was hampered by investigations from running the government the way he felt it should be run.