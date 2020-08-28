Quantcast
Arkansas sheriff quits after racist slurs against Piggly Wiggly employee were caught on tape: report

24 mins ago

Former Arkansas County Sheriff Todd Wright via arsheriffs.org

After a shocking recording circulated widely online, a sheriff in Arkansas has resigned.

“The Arkansas County Quorum court met in special session this morning at 10 a.m. to discuss a resolution requesting the resignation of Arkansas County Sheriff Todd Wright. An audio clip began circulating on Facebook late Wednesday night in which Wright uses racial slurs and offensive language describing an employee at Piggly Wiggly in DeWitt,” the Stuttgart Daily Leader reported Friday. “Wright offered an apology for any offense the recording caused, and said that his comments were in the heat of the moment. Wright insisted he was not racist.”

On Thursday, The Pine Bluff Commercial reported on the contents of the recording, in which Wright calls a woman a “n****r lover” after she spoke to a black employee at the grocery story.

“I don’t understand why you’re so mad at me,” the woman said.

“Why you got to holler a f*cking n****rs when I’m around,” he replied.

At Friday’s hearing, the sheriff was urged to resign by a friend, Dewitt business owner Bobby Webb.

“I’ve known you all my life. You need to take that badge and you need to lay it on that table and you need to walk out of here,” Webb said. “You know I love you.”

Profanity and racial slurs are heard in the following recording:

Michelle Obama rips the 'lack of empathy' and 'systemic racism' in Trump's America

10 mins ago

August 28, 2020

Former first lady Michelle Obama called out the White House on Friday in a lengthy statement posted online.

"I’m just devastated by the shootings in Kenosha. First, the seven shots from a police officer’s gun at Jacob Blake’s back as his children looked on. Then, two nights later, the bullets that killed two protestors, with a young man only 17 years old arrested and charged with homicide," Obama wrote.

In the next paragraph, she went after President Donald Trump -- without using his name.

"These past few months, I’ve been thinking a lot about what our kids are seeing every day in this country—the lack of empathy, the division stoked in times of crisis, the age-old and systemic racism that’s been so prominent this summer. Sometimes they see it on the news. Sometimes they see it from the White House Rose Garden," she noted.

Jacob Blake shooting shines new light on another encounter with Kenosha cops that ended in tragedy

16 mins ago

August 28, 2020

In light of the police shooting of unarmed African American father Jacob Blake, we look at the past misconduct of the Kenosha police department. In 2004, Kenosha police killed white 21-year-old Michael Bell in front of his mother and sister. The Kenosha Police Department conducted its own review of the incident, and within two days completely exonerated the officers. Bell’s father, Michael Bell Sr., commissioned an independent inquiry that found the police account of the incident to be forensically impossible. “It was really hard for me to believe that a uniformed person would do that,” says Michael Bell Sr., who claims the Kenosha police department “covered up the true facts of the case.”

