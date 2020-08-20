Quantcast
Connect with us

Attorney General Bill Barr admits he knew of Bannon investigation when he fired top New York prosecutor

Published

3 mins ago

on

William Barr (Screen Shot)

Attorney General William Barr admitted on Thursday that he was aware that Steve Bannon was under investigation for fraud when he fired U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York.

Following Bannon’s arrest this week, Barr told the Associated Press that he knew of the investigation into President Donald Trump’s former campaign chief when he ousted Berman. The case is expected to be handled by SDNY prosecutors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Attorney General Bill Barr tells @AP he was first made aware of the Bannon investigation several months ago but has not received regular briefings on the case,” AP Justice Department correspondent Mike Balsamo revealed on Twitter. “He emphasized the president had opposed the work of ‘We Build The Wall’ and Bannon is a former Trump aide.”

Barr fired Berman in June after the prosecutor refused to resign.

“Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so,” Barr wrote in a letter to Berman at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not immediately clear how Berman’s firing has impacted the Southern District’s case against Bannon.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Attorney General Bill Barr admits he knew of Bannon investigation when he fired top New York prosecutor

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr admitted on Thursday that he was aware that Steve Bannon was under investigation for fraud when he fired U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York.

Following Bannon's arrest this week, Barr told the Associated Press that he knew of the investigation into President Donald Trump's former campaign chief when he ousted Berman. The case is expected to be handled by SDNY prosecutors.

"Attorney General Bill Barr tells @AP he was first made aware of the Bannon investigation several months ago but has not received regular briefings on the case," AP Justice Department correspondent Mike Balsamo revealed on Twitter. "He emphasized the president had opposed the work of 'We Build The Wall' and Bannon is a former Trump aide."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Is staying out of jail Trump’s real motive?

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

You have noticed that Donald Trump surrounds himself with crimes and criminals. His first campaign manager was arrested for battery. His second was convicted and jailed for crimes related to Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. His third campaign manager, Stephen Bannon, was detained and indicted this morning on a charge of defrauding donors to his charity. (This is, of course, just a trio from the orchestra of reprobates found among Trump’s “friends.”)

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

As Dems go virtual, Republicans shun Covid fears on Wisconsin campaign trail

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Wisconsin is seen as a key battleground state in the upcoming presidential election with Trump winning there by just 1% of the vote in 2016. Both Democrats and Republicans have made the state a top campaign target but the Covid-19 crisis has prompted the parties to take radically different approaches.

At the Republican field office in Sauk County, Wisconsin, Donald Trump supporters gather for a campaign training session. While many of the volunteers wear masks inside the small room, others do not, despite rising coronavirus cases in the state and an order by the governor to wear face masks when indoors.

Continue Reading
 
 