Quantcast
Connect with us

Axios reporter calls out Trump’s most ‘stunning’ comment about pandemic deaths

Published

2 hours ago

on

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan pointed to the most “stunning” moment in his interview with President Donald Trump.

The reporter told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he still can’t believe the president tried to put a positive spin on the coronavirus death rate in the U.S., where more than 158,000 have died from the pandemic.

“For me, one of the most striking sections of the interview is when President Trump whips out his own charts to try and make the case in contravention of all available evidence that the U.S. is leading the world on the coronavirus,” Swan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump flipped through printouts and handed over sheets showing that Americans might have been recovering at a better rate than patients elsewhere, but Swan pointed out that U.S. cases per share of population were much worse than any other developed nation.

“The way that clip ends is him saying, ‘You can’t do that,'” Swan said. “What I was doing was pointing out that when you look at death count as a proportion of population, the U.S. is in horrible shape — horrible shape — and when you compare America to other advanced countries like South Korea and Germany, who managed to do testing early and effective contact tracing, it’s not even close.”

“I just found this, you know, as a matter of history and this moment stunning,” Swan added. “You have the president of the United States denying what is in front of him, which is a death count that when you look at it and you match it up against other advanced countries, it cannot in way be described as a good outcome, but that’s exactly what he’s trying to do. It’s applying salesmanship that works in the worlds of real estate and reality television to the worst pandemic in the century.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

RNC is offering signed copies of Sean Hannity’s new book for $75 after spending nearly $100,000 on Donald Trump Jr.’s book last year

Published

1 min ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is promoting a new book written by Fox News host Sean Hannity — and offering signed copies as an incentive for political donations.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I could have died’: Arizona Trump voters beg friends to take COVID seriously after getting hospitalized

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

A pair of Arizona residents who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 are now imploring their friends to not make the same mistake they did when they refused to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

In an interview with CNN, Debi and Michael Patterson told reporter Omar Jimenez that they laughed off public health recommendations about protecting themselves against the disease.

"It was almost like a joke in our group of friends," Debi Patterson explained.

"Did you wear a mask?" Jimenez asked.

"Nope," she replied.

"Did you hang out with your friends as normal?" he asked, to which she nodded her head.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Legal expert: Trump’s lawyers stepped into a new ‘bombshell’ about president’s alleged crimes

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance revealed how President Donald Trump's lawyers accidentally set off a bombshell revelation.

The president's attorneys argued last week that a grand jury subpoena targeting the president's accountants was overbroad and politically motivated, but Manhattan district attorney’s office revealed Trump may be under investigation for possible bank and insurance fraud.

"It's important to know the posture of the case," Vance said. "This is Cy Vance going to the court and saying the president has no claims that have any merit, you need to dismiss this second amended complaint that he's filed. He's tried repeatedly to file claims that would survive court challenge and failed, and Vance says go ahead and dismiss this complaint, it's time for us to enforce our subpoena and get the [accounting firm] Mazars document."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image