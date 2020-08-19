Quantcast
Connect with us

Baby chicks arrive dead as Maine farmers wonder why formerly reliable USPS shipments aren’t working

Published

1 min ago

on

Photo: Shutterstock

The past several weeks have brought stories of seniors and veterans not getting their prescriptions because of the U.S. Postal Service’s slowdown by the Trump administration. Small businesses are now suffering as shipments are delayed and now farmers are facing problems.

The Portland Press Herald reported Wednesday that a Maine farmer went to the post office to pick up 800 baby chicks that he had ordered for his family farm, Pine Tree Poultry. They’ve been processing cage-free chicken meat for years, and for the first time, the baby chicks were all dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve never had a problem like this before,” said Pauline Henderson. This isn’t her first order, but it’s certainly the first to end like this. “Usually they arrive every three weeks like clockwork. And out of 100 birds, you may have one or two that die in shipping.”

She isn’t the only one with the problem, either; any birds that went through the Postal Service’s processing center in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, died, impacting farms in Maine and New Hampshire.

in Shrewsbury, 16 postal sorting machines were taken offline as part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s effort to slow down the mail.

Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME) is asking DeJoy about the problem in a letter to him and the Department of Agriculture.

Pingree’s office has been overwhelmed with dozens of complaints from people in the state trying to raise small flocks of chickens in their back yard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s one more of the consequences of this disorganization, this sort of chaos they’ve created at the post office, and nobody thought through when they were thinking of slowing down the mail,” Pingree said.

“And can you imagine, you have young kids, and they are getting all excited about having a backyard flock, and you go to the post office, and that’s what you find?” she added.

She noted that she wanted to include Secretary Sonny Perdue because she wasn’t sure he was even aware of how bad the USPS slow down is impacting farmers and ranchers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pingree also noted that the USDA is responsible for enforcing farm regulations that protect against animal cruelty, and this could follow under those guidelines.

“This is a system that’s always worked before, and it’s worked very well until these changes started being made,” Pingree said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report from The Portland Press Herald.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump slammed for refusing to disavow ‘death cult’ conspiracy theories

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

In Wednesday's coronavirus press briefing, a reporter asked President Donald Trump for his thoughts on QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory gaining steam amid the coronavirus pandemic that has been labeled a terroristic threat by his own FBI. The president refused to disavow it, saying he didn't know the basics of the theory but he had heard "they like me very much." When the reporter clarified, saying, "The crux of this theory is that you are secretly saving the world from Satanic pedophiles and cannibals," the president said "Is that supposed to be a bad thing? ... If I can save the world from problems, I'll do it."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Consequences of Trump’s failure are ‘severe’: Read excerpts from Obama’s 2020 DNC speech on ‘uniting America’

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

The theme of Wednesday’s program is “A More Perfect Union.”

Here are a few excerpts from Obama's remarks:

"I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president. I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s supplemental $300-a-week subsidy for the unemployed will only last a measly three weeks

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Though the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved funding which will allow seven states to provide a $300 weekly supplement to existing unemployment benefits — a policy implemented by President Donald Trump through an executive order earlier this month — a recent memo from the same agency implies that states are only guaranteed three weeks of federal funding for the important economy-rescuing subsidy.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image