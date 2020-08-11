Quantcast
Small businesses in turmoil as pandemic stimulus talks stalled: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, Politico reported that small businesses are in limbo as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has stalled, and as the White House and Congress appear to be at a standstill on extending coronavirus stimulus.

“The collapse of pandemic relief negotiations has brought complications for the massive emergency lending program, which shut down on Saturday to new loans after doling out more than $520 billion in funds, leaving banks and borrowers unsure of how to proceed with a key phase of the rescue,” reported Zachary Warmbrodt.

“Before talks between congressional Democrats and the White House fell apart, there was clear bipartisan support emerging for revamping the program, which offers government-backed small business loans that can be forgiven if employers maintain their payroll,” continued the report. “But the negotiations stalled just as the Small Business Administration this week began accepting applications for businesses to have the loans forgiven. Now many lenders are waiting to see whether a deal can be salvaged before they start the process. The stalemate is creating more doubts for small business owners as they try to navigate the program and avoid being stuck paying back loans they expected to be forgiven.”

“It is frustrating, knowing the benefit this could have for many small business owners who are waiting to apply for forgiveness,” said Holly Wade of the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB). Consumer Bankers Association spokeswoman Allison Heimberg agreed, saying “While some of our members are currently taking forgiveness applications, many are awaiting congressional action to simplify the forgiveness process.”

Other provisions of the stimulus also remain blocked. Democrats and Republicans are not in agreement about whether to maintain the previous levels of unemployment insurance at $600 a week. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has demanded any bill include near-total lawsuit immunity for businesses that spread COVID-19.


2020 Election

WATCH: Tucker Carlson flips out after guest teaches him how to pronounce ‘Kamala Harris’

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson repeated mispronounced the first name of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is Joe Biden's running mate.

"On Fox, Tucker Carlson keeps calling her KAM-uh-luh, which is not how it's pronounced," Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel noted.

He linked to a tweet with a picture of Harris explaining in her memoir how to pronounce her name.

Harris wrote, "my name is pronounced 'comma-la' like the punctuation mark. It means 'lotus flower,' which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture. A lotus grows underwater, its flower rising above the surface while its roots are planted firmly in the river bottom."

Breaking Banner

Bishop falsely claims Joe Biden is not a Catholic — and it doesn’t go well for him

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island attacked former Vice President Joe Biden's faith, claiming that he is not really a Catholic.

Biden-Harris. First time in awhile that the Democratic ticket hasn’t had a Catholic on it. Sad.

— Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) August 11, 2020

Biden is a lifelong, practicing Catholic, and he was also on the 2012 ticket, so Tobin's claim doesn't make any sense. But Tobin is an extreme right-wing firebrand with a history of politicizing the church — in 2007 he denied communion to former Rep. Patrick Kennedy for his pro-choice views, and in 2019 he called Gay Pride events "harmful for children" and demanded Catholics not attend them.

2020 Election

Trump may end his campaign rallies out of fear of ’empty seats’ as coronavirus scares away his supporters: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

The Trump campaign is struggling to modify their campaign strategy during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Trump rally may be a thing of the past. At the least, the signature stew of tribal politics, showmanship, insults, outrage, humor and hero worship that propelled Donald Trump’s improbable victory four years ago and that has punctuated his presidency with the trappings of a perpetual campaign, is on a break," Anne Gearan reported for The Washington Post on Thursday.

