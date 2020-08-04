Bank VP gets booted from family business after responding to Obama’s eulogy with racist Facebook screed

According to the Valdosta Daily Times, an executive at a small family bank has been removed from his job after a racist, anti-Semitic Facebook post in response to President Barack Obama’s eulogy of civil rights leader John Lewis.
“David Hollis has been asked by Citizens Community Bank to resign both his position and his role on the bank’s board of directors, according to a CCB statement to the Valdosta Daily Times,” reported Chris Herbert. “‘The employee was asked to submit his resignation and is no longer employed by the bank, nor will he be serving on the board of directors,’ the statement read.”
The post, which has since been deleted, referred to Obama as a “House Nidiot” who is “bowing, scraping, and ‘Yas’Suh’ing’ to GS and his ilk.” “GS” is a reference to George Soros, a Hungarian-born billionaire philanthropist and Holocaust survivor who has at the center of a number of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.
“I don’t believe Mr. Hollis is racially motivated. I can only tell you what he told me,” said CEO Glenn Copeland. “I’ve known him for many years, although I can see how the post would be construed as that. I’m very regretful that that went out, it did not come out right.”
You can read more here.
