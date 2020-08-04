Quantcast
Connect with us

Bank VP gets booted from family business after responding to Obama’s eulogy with racist Facebook screed

Published

34 mins ago

on

According to the Valdosta Daily Times, an executive at a small family bank has been removed from his job after a racist, anti-Semitic Facebook post in response to President Barack Obama’s eulogy of civil rights leader John Lewis.

“David Hollis has been asked by Citizens Community Bank to resign both his position and his role on the bank’s board of directors, according to a CCB statement to the Valdosta Daily Times,” reported Chris Herbert. “‘The employee was asked to submit his resignation and is no longer employed by the bank, nor will he be serving on the board of directors,’ the statement read.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post, which has since been deleted, referred to Obama as a “House Nidiot” who is “bowing, scraping, and ‘Yas’Suh’ing’ to GS and his ilk.” “GS” is a reference to George Soros, a Hungarian-born billionaire philanthropist and Holocaust survivor who has at the center of a number of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

“I don’t believe Mr. Hollis is racially motivated. I can only tell you what he told me,” said CEO Glenn Copeland. “I’ve known him for many years, although I can see how the post would be construed as that. I’m very regretful that that went out, it did not come out right.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘That’s not true’: CNN host disputes ex-Trump adviser who says ‘typical’ family won’t work because of $600 checks

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Former White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett claimed on Tuesday that a "typical median family" is being paid $90,000 to stay home during the pandemic if they are receiving the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefits.

In an interview on CNN, host Poppy Harlow challenged the former Trump adviser when he downplayed the urgency of extending the unemployment benefits.

"You and I don't rely on $600 a week to pay our rent or feed our family," Harlow explained. "That's not our situation. But for millions of Americans, it is. And they stopped getting those checks on Friday and that's why I don't think it's too far to say that it's a failure [of government]."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Cops handcuff 4 black children at gunpoint after pulling over wrong vehicle

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Aurora, Colorado police are being criticized nationwide after officers stopped an SUV and forced the occupants, including four Black children, out of the vehicle, handcuffed at least two of them with their hands behind their backs, and forced them to lie face down on the hot parking lot pavement.

In the video below the children and the adult driving the car can be heard crying and screaming. The youngest girl, just six years old, is wearing a tiara. Some of the officers are not wearing masks.

ABC affiliate The Denver Channel reports the cops made an error, wrongly "matching" the license plate number of the SUV to an out-of-state license plate of a motorcycle.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bank VP gets booted from family business after responding to Obama’s eulogy with racist Facebook screed

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

According to the Valdosta Daily Times, an executive at a small family bank has been removed from his job after a racist, anti-Semitic Facebook post in response to President Barack Obama's eulogy of civil rights leader John Lewis.

"David Hollis has been asked by Citizens Community Bank to resign both his position and his role on the bank's board of directors, according to a CCB statement to the Valdosta Daily Times," reported Chris Herbert. "'The employee was asked to submit his resignation and is no longer employed by the bank, nor will he be serving on the board of directors,' the statement read."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image