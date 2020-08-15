Banned ‘Black-ish’ episode Focused On Trump’s Charlottesville comments to be released on Hulu
In 2017, ABC pulled a Black-ish episode focused on how President Donald Trump dealt with the white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville. Now, three years later the episode is finally able to be streamed by viewers on Hulu.Kenya Barris, the creator of Black-ish tweeted the news sharing, “In November 2017, we made an episode of black-ish entitled Please, Baby, Please. We were one-year post-election and coming to the end of a year that left us, like many Americans, grappling with the state of our country and anxious about its future… Please, Baby, Please didn’t make it to air that season and, w…
CNN
Kamala Harris is going to ‘blow Mike Pence out of the water’: CNN analyst
On CNN Saturday, Democratic strategist Maria Cardona broke down why Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is a formidable opponent for Vice President Mike Pence.
"First of all, when there is going to be a debate about health care, there's going to be no question and frankly no competition between who and what ticket is for giving more access to more Americans to quality health care and which party is trying to take away health care from millions of Americans. That will be a slam dunk for Senator Harris," said Cardona. "Also, do you remember watching her during the impeachment hearings? She eviscerated the witnesses. She eviscerated Jeff Sessions. He said to her, I'm afraid of your questioning right now. So, people are focussing on her prosecutorial debate skills, on her toughness, on her understanding of the issues, on how much she has fought for working families, for immigrants like you said, as a Latina, I'm so thrilled that Joe Biden picked her, she understands the immigrant experience."
Trump’s decision to block coronavirus aid to hard-hit states will cost 4 million jobs: analysis
Negotiations over the next phase of coronavirus relief have stalled as Trump attempts to circumvent Congress with unworkable and legally dubious executive orders that fall far short of the aid that would be included in any Congressional proposal. Though House Democrats already approved a $3 trillion relief bill including an extension on federal unemployment benefits and $1 trillion in aid to states and cities whose tax revenues evaporated amid coronavirus lockdowns, Trump and Senate Republicans have balked at both provisions.
CNN
GOP’s use of Kanye West to help Trump has been a spectacular flop: CNN host
On CNN Saturday, Michael Smerconish examined rapper Kanye West's presidential campaign — and how the GOP efforts to boost it to siphon voters from former Vice President Joe Biden don't appear to be working.
"Is Kanye West serious about running for president or is it all part of a dark twisted fantasy?" said Smerconish. "NPR has documented how several operatives, some with Trump ties, are actively helping the superstar get on general election ballots in various states. Kanye West officially on the ballot in Vermont, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, and has filed recently in Ohio, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Jared Kushner met privately with West in Colorado, where the two par took in a friendly conversation ... the RNC and Trump has denied involvement in West's campaign. but the president isn't exactly discouraging the competition."