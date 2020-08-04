‘Bedazzled’ bachelorette partygoer coughs on employee and stomps out after restaurant enforces COVID-19 orders
A Tennessee restaurant owner wants charges filed against a customer who purposefully coughed on an employee who asked her to wear a mask.
A group of 10 women stomped out of the Mockingbird restaurant Saturday after they were not allowed to pull their tables together to celebrate a bachelorette party, and one of the women endangered the assistant manager in a dispute over face coverings required in public spaces, reported WKRN-TV.
“I never thought that would happen here in Nashville,” said restaurant co-owner Mikey Corona. “I never thought that, let alone in our establishment.”
The woman, who came with the group from Mobile, Alabama, coughed three times while directing the path of any spray toward the employee.
“She is now going to be quarantined, she’s got to get tested, she can’t be around her family,” Corona said. “As a business, we are having to pay for her not to be here, as well, and so it’s just a struggle all around and it’s not necessary.”
Corona compared the action to spitting or slapping someone, especially in the midst of a deadly viral pandemic.
“You know we are all about fun in this town, but when you come in with your bedazzled cowboy boots and you stomp on us like we are a mat that’s not okay,” Corona said. “That’s where you have to draw the line because we are also human and you should respect that first and foremost.”
Activism
Morning show gives airtime to panel of white ‘Karens’ who blame Black Lives Matter for making name a slur
A British TV news program gave airtime to a panel of white women named Karen who say they have been unfairly maligned.
In a segment on Monday, ITV's Morning Show talked to three women about "memes" that use their name as a slur.
"I just noticed a few memes and TikToks going on and it started of being quite funny," Karen Masters told the program. "And when the Black Lives Matter protests started, there was a lot of media putting Karen as racist. It sort of took on a life of its own."
"And I feel that we can't, as Karens, now talk about how it's affecting us because we are told that we're entitled if we do this," she continued. "So I set up a Change.org [petition] to show that this is not fair for us to have to put up with this."
2020 Election
Boaters with Trump flag accused of ‘endangering’ SpaceX astronauts after splashdown
Supporters of President Donald Trump on Sunday were accused of jeopardizing astronauts' return to Earth.
After SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule became the first American spacecraft to splashdown in 45 years, a boat flying the Trump flag was spotted within feet of the astronauts.
The boaters were quickly called out on social media for "interfering" with the mission.
Watch the video and read some of the responses below.
Boat with Trump flag drives past #CrewDragon #SpaceXDragon pic.twitter.com/7slm0Vm4Dl
Activism
‘You should have reported it’: James Clyburn scolds Fox News host over white supremacists inciting violence
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) on Sunday accused Fox News host Pete Hegseth of failing to report that white supremacists had attempted to incite violence during Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon and other places.
"As you know, over the last couple of months, we've seen riots in Portland," Hegseth told Clyburn during an interview on Fox & Friends. "President Trump made it clear, we're going to send federal agents, law enforcement officers there to protect federal property as necessary."
The Fox News host went on to accuse Clyburn of comparing federal agents to "the Gestapo."