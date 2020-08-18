Biden campaign planning ‘layers and layers of contingency plans’ for election disaster scenarios: report

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Joe Biden’s campaign is thinking ahead for what to do in case there is a widespread failure of the electoral system or chaos surrounding the legitimacy of the result in November.

The Biden campaign, just like the Trump campaign, has “set aside millions of dollars and created massive legal teams now deep in contingency planning for what’s expected to be a prolonged and potentially contested post-vote period while states tabulate a flood of mail-in ballots, anticipating legal challenges across numerous states,” reported Jeremy Herb, Pamela Brown, Kevin Liptak, and Marshall Cohen.

One Biden adviser told CNN the campaign has created “the largest voter protection operation that’s ever been run in a presidential cycle,” and that “If we’ve learned one thing from the pandemic, having one contingency plan isn’t enough. We have layers and layers and layers of contingency plans. Our programs are built with flexibility in mind to deal with any situation.”

Trump, for his part, has done his best to sow further doubt about the election, claiming with no evidence that mail-in ballots or delayed results are fraudulent, and refusing to explicitly commit to accept the outcome of the election if he doesn’t win.

“What we’re preparing for is if Donald Trump refuses to concede, and if he tries to steal this election,” said Sean Eldridge, who runs the liberal group Stand Up America, which plans to call people to action if Trump doesn’t willingly leave in response to a loss. “We are concerned about not only making sure that millions of Americans can vote safely this year, we’re concerned about what will happen on Election Day and in the days thereafter.”

