Biden campaign planning ‘layers and layers of contingency plans’ for election disaster scenarios: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

AFP photo of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Joe Biden’s campaign is thinking ahead for what to do in case there is a widespread failure of the electoral system or chaos surrounding the legitimacy of the result in November.

The Biden campaign, just like the Trump campaign, has “set aside millions of dollars and created massive legal teams now deep in contingency planning for what’s expected to be a prolonged and potentially contested post-vote period while states tabulate a flood of mail-in ballots, anticipating legal challenges across numerous states,” reported Jeremy Herb, Pamela Brown, Kevin Liptak, and Marshall Cohen.

One Biden adviser told CNN the campaign has created “the largest voter protection operation that’s ever been run in a presidential cycle,” and that “If we’ve learned one thing from the pandemic, having one contingency plan isn’t enough. We have layers and layers and layers of contingency plans. Our programs are built with flexibility in mind to deal with any situation.”

Trump, for his part, has done his best to sow further doubt about the election, claiming with no evidence that mail-in ballots or delayed results are fraudulent, and refusing to explicitly commit to accept the outcome of the election if he doesn’t win.

“What we’re preparing for is if Donald Trump refuses to concede, and if he tries to steal this election,” said Sean Eldridge, who runs the liberal group Stand Up America, which plans to call people to action if Trump doesn’t willingly leave in response to a loss. “We are concerned about not only making sure that millions of Americans can vote safely this year, we’re concerned about what will happen on Election Day and in the days thereafter.”

You can read more here.


‘I’ve warned of this risk for years’: US elections chief says Russia report demands immediate action

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

On Tuesday, in response to the bipartisan Senate report detailing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Federal Election Commission chairwoman Ellen Weintraub warned that the revelations mandate action to safeguard the integrity of the vote.

Today’s blockbuster bipartisan Senate Intel report shows we need a full govt effort to close campaign finance loopholes that can be exploited by Russia and other malign foreign actors targeting our elections. I’ve warned of this risk for years. 77 days to the election. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/eDkMnC3Cdb

2020 Election

WATCH LIVE: Night two of the virtual DNC Convention features two former presidents

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Night two of the 2020 virtual Democratic National Committee Convention will feature speeches from two former presidents.

Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton are two of the speakers set to address the nation.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will speak from in front of the Statue of Liberty. Former Secretary of State John Kerry is also on the lineup.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will be given 60 seconds in a controversial decision.

2020 Election

Dem Convention panned for hyping Colin Powell while sidelining Ocasio-Cortez

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Progressives have continued to criticize the Democratic National Convention for another night of Republicans dominating the convention.

On Tuesday, the satirical publication The Onion published a hard-hitting piece headlined, "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Upgraded To Full DNC Speaking Slot After Announcing Support For Iraq War."

That joke came only hours before the DNC announced that Iraq War accomplice Colin Powell would be addressing the convention -- and would be given more time than the 60 seconds given to AOC.

