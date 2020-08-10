Biden has ‘utterly devastated’ one of Trump’s favorite attack lines — and he did it with the help of Fox News: journalist
One of President Donald Trump’s favorite attack lines against former Vice President Joe Biden is “Sleepy Joe,” which is Trump’s way of claiming that the 77-year-old Biden is past his prime and is unfit for the presidency either mentally or physically. But journalist Dean Obeidallah, in an August 10 op-ed for CNN’s website, argues that Biden has “utterly devastated one of President Donald Trump’s most repeated attack lines”— and the “irony” is that “Fox News helped him do it.”
On Saturday, August 8, Biden was riding his bike in Delaware when he was spotted by Fox News’ Peter Doocy —who yelled, “Mr. Vice President, have you picked a running mate yet?” And Biden jokingly responded, “Yeah, I have…. You!”
Doocy is one of the hosts of Fox News’ weekday morning show, “Fox & Friends,” which airs at the same time as MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and CNN’s “New Day.” Doocy’s exchange with Biden was aired on Fox News, and Doocy reported, “He did answer with a direct ‘yes.’ He has picked a running mate.”
Here is the video… https://t.co/aFv10lufrb pic.twitter.com/1jHIsF9vPi
— Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) August 8, 2020
The same day in which Biden was riding his bike, Trump — an avid golfer — was at his country club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
“Almost on cue Saturday afternoon, around the same time Biden was on his bicycle, Trump tweeted out from the posh confines of his country club one of his go-to attack lines against the former VP, calling him ‘Sleepy Joe Biden,’” Obeidallah explains. “The irony was delicious. There’s Biden briskly riding a bicycle while Trump is at his private country club — where the only exercise he seems to get is getting in and out of his golf cart. Yet Trump is calling Biden ‘Sleepy.’”
Fox News, Obeidallah stresses, drew attention to the fact that Biden is still fit enough to be riding a bike.
“Sometimes comedy writes itself,” Obeidallah argues. “But in this case, Twitter helped as the hashtag ‘Trump Can’t ride a Bike’ got traction online, with one anti-Trumper juxtaposing video footage of Biden riding his bicycle with Trump struggling to walk down a ramp after delivering the commencement address in June at West Point.”
Sleepy Joe Biden just agreed with the Radical Left Democrats to raise Taxes by Three Trillion Dollars. Everyone will pay – Will kill your Stocks, 401k’s, and the ECONOMY. BIG CRASH! #MAGA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2020
So far, Biden and Trump are scheduled to have three presidential debates. And Obeidallah humorously suggests another type of competition: a bicycle race.
“Instead of a fourth debate that Trump’s team wants, why not hold a good old-fashioned bicycle race between the two?!,” Obeidallah writes. “Trump loves ratings, and this would no doubt attract millions! I can’t even imagine how many will tune in just to see if Trump can even balance on a bicycle, let alone ride one.”
100 prominent black men urge Biden to pick woman of color for VP
Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs led more than 100 prominent African-American men Monday in penning an open letter urging presidential candidate Joe Biden to choose a woman of color as his running mate.
The presumptive Democratic nominee is expected to announce his vice presidential pick in the coming days, ahead of next week's Democratic National Convention.
The group, including radio host Charlamagne Tha God and faith leaders like Reverend William Barber, warned that failing to choose a woman of color would cost Biden the election against President Donald Trump.
"For too long black women have been asked to do everything from rally the troops to risk their lives for the Democratic Party with no acknowledgment, no respect, no visibility, and certainly not enough support," they wrote.
Conservative Trump critic warns we may be 'naively drifting toward a political cataclysm'
Between the coronavirus pandemic, the George Floyd protests, a brutal economic downturn and what promises to be an increasingly ugly presidential election, 2020 will go down in history as a year of frayed nerves. Conservative journalist Charlie Sykes, in an article for The Bulwark, lays out some reasons why tension and anxiety are likely to grow worse and worse as Election Day draws closer.
“It is August 10, 2020, and I can’t remember the last time I wore long pants,” Sykes confesses. “I haven’t shaved in days, spend much of my time talking to my dogs, and have no idea what the next three months will bring. There are 85 days until the election, and then another 78 days until Inauguration Day — for a total of 163 days that will test all of us in ways we can’t predict.”
