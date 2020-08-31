Biden should serve notice his AG will be free to go after all of Trump’s lawbreakers: conservative
In her column for the Washington Post, conservative Jennifer Rubin said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should let anyone who worked or is still working for Donald Trump –and who has committed a crime including ignoring subpoenas issued by Congress — know that they will be subject to prosecution should he win in November.
Using comments made by constitutional law scholar Laurence Tribe as a jumping-off point (“It’s well past time for Congress to lose its subpoena inhibitions, now that the Roberts court has unanimously rejected the administration’s claims of absolute presidential immunity in a ringing reaffirmation of the principle that no executive official is above the law,”) the never-Trumper said every official in the current administration who engaged in criminal conduct should face the music after the president is ousted.
“There has to be a penalty, even a possibility of penalty, hanging over these officials’ heads, both to discourage continued wrongdoing and to hold accountable those who have cooperated with Trump’s ongoing obstruction of Congress and willful violation of laws,” she argued, adding that Biden should make that clear during the campaign while stating it will be up to whomever he nominates as his attorney general to decide which investigations need to be opened.
According to the columnist, there is a wealth of investigations that need to be opened looking at top Trump advisers like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Pointing out that Trump has spent over three years threatening to “lock up” political adversaries, Rubin said the Biden Justice Department should pursue actual criminality and provable “lawlessness” and the Democratic nominee should make that clear.
“Biden should address the lawlessness in the Trump administration, the criminal convictions of so many of Trump’s associates, investigations into his own financial activities, his profiting off the presidency, his refusal to condemn lawbreaking by police and white supremacist groups, and efforts to conceal Russian meddling from Congress,” she advised.
‘Trump has lost our votes’: Georgia evangelicals deliver scathing denunciation of ‘cruel’ president
Two evangelical Christians from Georgia who backed President Donald Trump in 2016 now say that he has lost their support -- although they so far are not committed to backing Democratic rival Joe Biden.
In an editorial published in The Hill, Georgia voters Ryan and Katharine Hurlburt have written a scathing denunciation of the president, whom they say has gone against their Christian values with his harsh treatment of migrants.
There are 1.3 million active duty servicemembers – and a lot more plan on voting for Biden than Trump
Members of the U.S. Military historically have been a reliable Republican voting bloc. But not this year.
A new poll finds the President of the United States, Donald Trump, is not only underwater in favorability with military service members, but many more are voting for former Vice President Joe Biden than for their Commander-in-Chief.
Half of those surveyed (49.9%) in a Military Times poll view Trump unfavorably, including a whopping 42% who view him very unfavorably. Less than four in 10 (37.8%) view him favorably.
‘Peaceful means quiet’: Sheriff campaigning for Trump says social justice protests are ‘ruining America’
While campaigning for President Donald Trump on Monday, a Pennsylvania sheriff argued that protests against police violence are "ruining America."
Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe made the remarks on behalf of the Trump campaign during a conference call with reporters.
"Let's be clear, the people that are protesting now are not Trump supporters -- they are Joe Biden supporters," Slupe said, according to CNN correspondent D.J. Judd. "They are ruining America... they are not peaceful demonstrators... peaceful means quiet."
Slupe also asserted that all of the people protesting are "criminals."