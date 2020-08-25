Biden slams Trump in new ad: RNC’s promise the ‘best is yet to come’ is a ‘threat’

On Tuesday, as the second night of the Republican National Convention kicked off, Joe Biden went live with an ad blasting President Doanld Trump’s record — using the words of the speakers at the previous night.
“We are here tonight to talk about the great American story,” said Donald Trump Jr. in the ad, followed by a news clip saying, “16.8 million jobs lost in three weeks.”
“This election is a battle for the soul of America,” said Kimberly Guilfoyle, followed by a report saying, “Across the country, health care workers say they’re dealing with a shortage of masks, gowns, and gloves — again.”
“This president has a record of strength and success,” said Nikki Haley, followed by a clip of Trump’s interview saying of COVID patients, “They are dying. That’s true. It is what it is” as the death toll counts up onscreen.
“The best is yet to come!” shouted Guilfoyle. At which point the words, “That’s a threat,” appeared onscreen.
Watch below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.