Biden slams Trump in new ad: RNC’s promise the ‘best is yet to come’ is a ‘threat’

On Tuesday, as the second night of the Republican National Convention kicked off, Joe Biden went live with an ad blasting President Doanld Trump’s record — using the words of the speakers at the previous night.

“We are here tonight to talk about the great American story,” said Donald Trump Jr. in the ad, followed by a news clip saying, “16.8 million jobs lost in three weeks.”

“This election is a battle for the soul of America,” said Kimberly Guilfoyle, followed by a report saying, “Across the country, health care workers say they’re dealing with a shortage of masks, gowns, and gloves — again.”

“This president has a record of strength and success,” said Nikki Haley, followed by a clip of Trump’s interview saying of COVID patients, “They are dying. That’s true. It is what it is” as the death toll counts up onscreen.

“The best is yet to come!” shouted Guilfoyle. At which point the words, “That’s a threat,” appeared onscreen.

Watch below:

When they say “the best is yet to come,” that’s a threat. pic.twitter.com/SoKKF9KQYO — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020