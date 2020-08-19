Bill Barr ordered DOJ officials to meet with Fox News conspiracy theorist about Ukraine: report
On Wednesday, the liberal watchdog group American Oversight Committee reported that new documents obtained from a Freedom of Information Act request indicate Attorney General William Barr requested that a high-ranking official at the Justice Department meet with Joseph DiGenova, a Rudy Giuliani ally, regarding Ukraine.
NEW: We obtained additional documents in response to our FOIA for Justice Department communications with or about Rudy Giuliani or his efforts regarding Ukraine. https://t.co/cLiCdpLBws pic.twitter.com/WzlZjuNrdz
— American Oversight (@weareoversight) August 19, 2020
The documents show DOJ officials scheduling a meeting between Attorney General Bill Barr and Joseph DiGenova—and that Barr requested then acting Assistant AG for DOJ’s Criminal Division John Cronan meet with DiGenova. pic.twitter.com/NvF111D8Uu
— American Oversight (@weareoversight) August 19, 2020
Documents we previously obtained and CNN reported on documented the meeting between Barr and diGenova. DiGenova reportedly met with Barr to ask him to intervene on behalf of Dmytro Firtash, a Ukrainian businessman who worked with Rudy Giuliani.https://t.co/mR63Akk7WA
— American Oversight (@weareoversight) August 19, 2020
DiGenova, a former U.S. Attorney under Ronald Reagan and a frequent commentator on Fox News, is known for promoting pro-Trump conspiracy theories. He has claimed that the intelligence community is trying to frame Trump for a “falsely created crime,” referred to the impeachment investigation as “regicide,” and argued that senior members of the State Department, CIA, and FBI should be investigated by a federal grand jury.