Bishop falsely claims Joe Biden is not a Catholic — and it doesn’t go well for him

On Tuesday, Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island attacked former Vice President Joe Biden’s faith, claiming that he is not really a Catholic.

Biden-Harris. First time in awhile that the Democratic ticket hasn’t had a Catholic on it. Sad. — Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) August 11, 2020

Biden is a lifelong, practicing Catholic, and he was also on the 2012 ticket, so Tobin’s claim doesn’t make any sense. But Tobin is an extreme right-wing firebrand with a history of politicizing the church — in 2007 he denied communion to former Rep. Patrick Kennedy for his pro-choice views, and in 2019 he called Gay Pride events “harmful for children” and demanded Catholics not attend them.

Tobin’s attack on Biden’s faith triggered a wave of outrage on social media — with many commenters reminding him that he claimed it was “outside his responsibility” to prevent child sex abuse in the church.

Biden is a Catholic. What is your problem. You’re embarrassing the rest of us. — Zingamomma 🎶☕️ (@tubawidow) August 11, 2020

Step away from the Twitter, @ThomasJTobin1 not only does it remain an occasion of sin, but now you’re tweeting gibberish. Biden was Catholic in 2008 and 2012 and he is Catholic now. — Jenna Wims Hashway (@JWimsHashway) August 11, 2020

Hey bishop you know what else is sad…. priest diddling little boys — Tyler Best (@WorldWideBest) August 11, 2020

he’s a duly confirmed and baptized catholic. You don’t get to take that away from him just because you don’t like his politics. — Aida stayathomesavelives GN 🍌 (@agninri) August 11, 2020

(1) “a while” is two words (2) Joe Biden is Catholic (3) Saying otherwise because you think women are state-owned wombs is an example of the No True Scotsman fallacy — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) August 11, 2020

You allowed children to be abused for years under you watch. You’re an embarrassment to Catholicism and a truly shameful human being. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 11, 2020

“In 2018, Tobin acknowledged that he “became aware of incidents of sexual abuse when they were reported to the diocese” between 1992 & 1996 in Pittsburgh when he was the auxiliary bishop of that city… He said, however, that reporting the allegations was not his responsibility.” — #ICannotWaittoDanceonTrumpGraves (@greeneyesmilw) August 11, 2020

Leaving aside his sincerity, which you obviously doubt, Biden is a baptized Catholic. Catholic baptism creates an irreversible, ontological change. As a bishop you are obligated to understand that and not deny it. Don’t you have a theology degree? — Tim Spalding (@librarythingtim) August 11, 2020

funny, during the decade I spent as a youth minister and the 40 years I’ve spent on this planet as a Catholic, I was taught that being baptized into the Body of Christ was permanent, I didn’t know bishops were empowered to delete your baptism via tweet — Claire Willett (@clairewillett) August 11, 2020

Bishop Tobin is opining on the fact that Biden supports “choice”. Biden has also expressed that he would not choose that for his family but women have a right to make their own choice. Bishop Tobin is pretty cool with the current Rapist-in-Chief tho. — Robert the Spruce (@Bufshuf) August 11, 2020

I suppose when your definition of catholic is enabling child abuse then yeah, Joe doesn’t qualify like you do. — Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) August 11, 2020