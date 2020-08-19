‘Black Lives do matter, even after death’: Billboards in historic, Black cemetery coming down after activist’s fight
BERKELEY, Mo. — For decades, three commercial billboards advertising to motorists on Interstate 70 in Berkeley towered above the graves of dozens of Black people laid to rest in Washington Park Cemetery, once the St. Louis region’s preeminent Black burial site.On Monday, activist Wanda Brandon, whose grandmother is buried near the billboards, watched construction crews begin to take the billboards down.Brandon launched a campaign two years ago to remove the billboards and sued the owners, DDI Media, arguing the structures desecrated the memory of the people buried there. The company agreed in …
Former Trump staffer slams ‘bully’ president for ‘destroying’ the country
On CNN Wednesday, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci lauded former DHS official Miles Taylor for coming out against President Donald Trump — and urged others to come forward.
"I didn't know Miles, but I respect him," said Scaramucci. "He's obviously a patriot and he's speaking out and he knows the risks of speaking out. He knows that they'll stop at nothing, they have this ruthless opposition research machine and they try to tear up your life, see if they can tabloid you and find bad things about you ... and then they do the whataboutism, they're trying to show the cities in distress. They're in distress because of the Trump administration. They're in distress because we're lying about the science. And we wreck the economy because we couldn't listen to epidemiology. I applaud him but there are great risks to him."
Steve Schmidt levels GOP lawmakers who knew Trump colluded with Russia — and are still covering for him
Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," former Republican Party campaign consultant Steve Schmidt singled out sitting Republican senators who took part in writing a "devastating" report on Donald Trump's election collusion with the Russians.
Speaking with co-host Joe Scarborough, Schmidt -- an ardent foe of the president -- pointed out that the Republican lawmakers who participated in the compilation of the nearly thousand-page report that painted a damning portrait of foreign collusion still voted against impeachment and are still running cover for him.
"So, Steve Schmidt, again, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, Susan Collins, Roy Blunt, John Cornyn, Ben Sasse all did what they really needed to do as Americans, and that is, allow a full and fair report about Donald Trump and his family and his campaign's just treacherous behavior towards a foreign country that considers themselves our sworn enemy, told the truth about it" Scarborough began. "But you just sit and wonder, these people voted against the impeachment of Donald Trump, despite the fact last year they sent criminal referrals out for three members of his team -- Steve Bannon, Jared Kushner, and Don junior, two family members."
COVID-19
Cloth masks do protect the wearer – breathing in less coronavirus means you get less sick
Masks slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2 by reducing how much infected people spray the virus into the environment around them when they cough or talk. Evidence from laboratory experiments, hospitals and whole countries show that masks work, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends face coverings for the U.S. public. With all this evidence, mask wearing has become the norm in many places.