Quantcast
Connect with us

Black NBA team president sues deputy who shoved him on video after winning championship

Published

48 mins ago

on

Body cam video shows deputy shoving Masai Ujiri (screen grab)

Masai Ujiri, team president for the Toronto Raptors, is counter suing a California deputy who was seen on video shoving him.

Alameda County deputy Alan Strickland first filed a suit in February claiming Raptors president Masai Ujiri assaulted him during a celebration after winning the championship.

The deputy asserted that he suffered injuries to his “body, health, strength, activity and person, all of which have caused and continue to cause Plaintiff great mental, emotional, psychological, physical, and nervous pain and suffering.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alameda District Attorney district attorney reportedly investigated the case and declined to press charges against the team president.

On Tuesday, attorneys for Ujiri filed a counter suit after body camera footage showed that the deputy shoved Ujiri twice at the beginning of the 11-second confrontation.

“Only after being unjustifiably told to ‘back the f— up’ and shoved twice did Mr. Ujiri show any response and return a shove to Mr. Strickland’s chest,” the lawsuit says. “Mr. Ujiri’s defensive response was a reasonable and justified reaction to Mr. Strickland’s use of unnecessary and excessive force.”

Read the counter suit and watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump-Russia collusion: A massive conspiracy of dunces and dupes — does anyone really think Trump didn’t know?

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Since the moment President Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey and admitted to NBC's Lester Holt that it was "because of Russia," he has called the investigations a "hoax" and a "witch hunt." Attorney General Bill Barr declared Trump to be exonerated in all matters related to Russian interference in the 2016 election and the ensuing cover-up, and all Senate Republicans except one voted in his impeachment trial to acquit him of charges that he similarly enlisted the help of the Ukraine government in the 2020 election.
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Anti-masker goes on bigoted rant then unzips his pants in department store meltdown

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

A man who refused to wear a face mask at a Marshall's department store went on a bigoted rant against store workers and then was caught on camera unzipping his pants.

Local news station ABC 7 reports that police are investigating Bay Area Tim Gaskin for potentially exposing himself to store employees during an angry rant in which he insulted employees at a Marshall's in Campbell, California, after they asked him to wear a mask.

In the exchange caught on video, Gaskin tells employees that they will have to pay a $75,000 fine if they kick him out of the store for not complying with its mask policy.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NY officer suspended after refusing to respond to Planned Parenthood 911 call due to Black Lives Matter sign

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

A police officer in West Seneca, New York was suspended this week while the department investigates claims that he refused to respond to a call for help from the local Planned Parenthood clinic due to its support for Black Lives Matter.

Planned Parenthood staff said that they called the police department on Friday after an individual kicked the door multiple times while trying to get in the building.

"According to Planned Parenthood, after the responding officer found out a Black Lives Matter sign in the window belonged to the organization the officer berated the staff for supporting the movement and left after refusing to respond to the call," WKBW reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image