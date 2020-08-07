Quantcast
BLM protesters face life in prison for vandalism after prosecutors label them a ‘street gang’

58 mins ago

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Utah are facing potential life in prison for smashing windows and splashing red paint on the street.

CBS News reports that Salt Lake City District Attorney Sim Gill this week added a “gang enhancement” penalty against BLM demonstrators who allegedly committed acts of vandalism, which increases maximum sentences for “offenses committed in concert with two or more person or in relation to a criminal street gang.”

The enhancement means that the protesters could face life in prison if they are found guilty and punished to the maximum extent allowed by the law, CBS News reports.

In a followup interview with the Associated Press, Gill said that he didn’t believe “anyone is going to be going to prison on this” and predicted that the defendants would instead plead to lesser offenses.

28-year-old Madalena McNeil, who was accused of buying the red paint used to vandalize the street during the protest, said that she is nonetheless appalled that sending her to prison for life for her alleged crimes is even a possibility.

“It would be silly to look at the potential of life in prison and not be scared,” she told local news station KUTV.


2020 Election

Trump aides frustrated by his ‘nonsensical’ Biden attacks in Ohio: AP reporter

4 mins ago

August 7, 2020

During a segment on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire stated that aides close to President Donald Trump thought the president made some good points about the U.S. economy on Thursday -- only to have his message overlooked when he attacked former Vice President Joe Biden.

Speaking with co-host Willie Geist, Lemire said there were other problems with the Ohio visit -- including Republican Gov. Mike DeWine being unable to attend because he tested positive for COVID-19 -- but Trump stating Biden "hurts God" made the economic points the president made secondary in a state where he needs votes.

2020 Election

Expert: Trump playing ‘whack-a-mole’ in attempt to salvage states he should be winning

16 mins ago

August 7, 2020

A top political analyst says President Donald Trump seems to be flying blind as he heads toward an electoral loss.

Dave Wasserman, the U.S. House editor for the Cook Report, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that demographic changes had turned formerly reliable red states into competitive congressional races, and that same dynamic had made Trump's re-election campaign even more challenging.

"Pennsylvania, Florida and North Carolina, if you talk to the Trump data people they'll hang their hat on the gap getting narrower in those states," Wasserman said. "What's happening is that a lot of the older voters who, for lack of a better term, are exiting the electorate. They are disproportionally registered Democrats who are conservative and voted for Trump in 2016. Yes, the registration gap is narrowing, fewer voters are registering to vote this year than did in 2016 because we're in a pandemic. That doesn't mean the states are getting more favorable to Trump."

US COVID death toll projected to hit almost 300,000 by December

24 mins ago

August 7, 2020

An influential novel coronavirus pandemic model now projects that deaths from the disease in the United States could hit almost 300,000 by the start of December.

NPR reports that researchers at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation say that the United States is headed toward a grim fall in which COVID-19 deaths will nearly double from their current level of 160,000 in the next four months.

