Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Georgia gov reopened state despite being briefed that health care workers faced PPE shortage

Published

2 mins ago

on

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (Facebook)

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) had access to documents revealing the state was facing a critical shortage of protective equipment in April — just as he moved to reopen businesses.

“The projections, obtained by KHN and other organizations in response to public records requests, provide one of the clearest pictures of the severe PPE deficits states confronted while thousands fell ill from rising COVID-19 cases, putting health workers at risk,” reported Rachana Pradhan and Victoria Knight of Kaiser Health News. “Georgia on April 19 had 932,620 N95 respirator masks — one of the best protections for health workers against infection — and expected to burn through nearly 7 million within a month. It urgently needed to buy 1.4 million more, according to documents obtained by the Brown Institute for Media Innovation and shared with KHN. For gowns, officials expected to go through 16.1 million in 30 days, a staggering amount compared with the 21,810 the state had at the time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One day after receiving these documents, Kemp moved forward with his order reopening a number of high-risk businesses including hair salons, gyms, and movie theaters, telling reporters at a news conference, “We have relied on data, science and the advice of health care professionals to guide our approach and decision-making.”

Georgia officials have disputed these figures, claiming that the estimates of PPE requirements in April were overly pessimistic because they assumed a higher hospitalization rate than in fact occurred.

Nonetheless, shortly after this decision, cases of COVID-19 began surging in Georgia, and since then, at least 80 health care workers in the state have died. President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force has specifically faulted Kemp’s botched reopening effort — even though he did so at a time when the president was pressuring states to reopen.

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Georgia gov reopened state despite being briefed that health care workers faced PPE shortage

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) had access to documents revealing the state was facing a critical shortage of protective equipment in April — just as he moved to reopen businesses.

"The projections, obtained by KHN and other organizations in response to public records requests, provide one of the clearest pictures of the severe PPE deficits states confronted while thousands fell ill from rising COVID-19 cases, putting health workers at risk," reported Rachana Pradhan and Victoria Knight of Kaiser Health News. "Georgia on April 19 had 932,620 N95 respirator masks — one of the best protections for health workers against infection — and expected to burn through nearly 7 million within a month. It urgently needed to buy 1.4 million more, according to documents obtained by the Brown Institute for Media Innovation and shared with KHN. For gowns, officials expected to go through 16.1 million in 30 days, a staggering amount compared with the 21,810 the state had at the time."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Networks are nervous about two hours of Donald Trump at the RNC being a ratings killer for them

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

The Democratic Convention is underway with an all-inclusive rainbow of elected leaders, community members, and everyday citizens speaking out about their hope for a better world.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party has announced that their convention, which will feature Donald Trump every night, will also have such guests as the St. Louis couple that incorrectly handled their guns while waving and threatening protesters walking by their St. Louis mansion. The RNC also announced that they'll also welcome "smirking MAGA kid" photographed standing inches from the face of a Native American protester in a drum circle. The invitations resulted in a flood of claims of other guests that were a joke. Everyone from Stanford rapist Brock Turner to Jeffrey Epstein's ghost, Hitler's dog walker and singers of the KKK Khoir.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Arizona is tossing out nearly a quarter of its COVID test results — because they arrived by fax: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Writing for the Arizona Republic this Tuesday, Laurie Roberts says that while it's bad enough that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has allowed state officials to dictate when it's safe to reopen schools according to certain benchmarks, it's now known that one of those benchmark might not even be accurate.

Citing a previous report from the Arizona Republic, Roberts says the state is tossing out almost a quarter of documented coronavirus positive test results "when calculating the percentage of Arizonans" who've tested positive for coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image