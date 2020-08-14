Quantcast
Connect with us

White House slams Georgia’s Brian Kemp over coronavirus outbreak after GOP governor followed Trump’s lead

Published

2 hours ago

on

Brian Kemp and Donald Trump (Photo via White House)

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force called out Georgia for its continued outbreak after its Republican governor refused to follow public health recommendations.

Gov. Brian Kemp was among the last to issue a shelter-in-place order and aggressively reopened his state’s economy after the COVID-19 lockdown at the encouragement of the president, but now Trump’s public health experts say Georgia bars, gyms and nightclubs should be closed in the highest risk counties, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Current mitigation efforts are not having a sufficient impact,” the task force warned in a new report.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly told Kemp they approved of his reopening plan until the president abruptly disavowed the Georgia governor after his health advisers warned him it was too risky.

Public health officials and Democrats have urged Kemp to implement a statewide mask order, as all but 16 states have done, and the White House task force called for new restrictions on restaurants and social gatherings to inhibit the spread of the deadly virus.

Kemp has resisted a statewide order as unenforceable and has prohibited cities from enacting mask mandates or any other measures stricter than his, although he withdrew a legal challenge Thursday to Atlanta’s mask order and will instead issue a new order prohibiting local governments from imposing mask requirements on private businesses.

The newspaper obtained the recommendations for Georgia dated Aug. 9, and public health experts and some state lawmakers asked why those have not been released to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He needs to adhere to the science. He says he’s looking at data, but I’m asking what that data is telling him,” said state Rep. William Boddie (D-Atlanta). “Georgia is in the top tier of COVID-19 cases in the country. It doesn’t make any sense to me. We need to mandate masks and a uniform way of attacking the coronavirus. And it has to start with him.”

Even some Republicans are urging the governor to do more.

State Rep. Chuck Efstration (R-Dacula) said Thursday that he would introduce legislation next year to speed up the availability of same-day coronavirus testing and create a certification for businesses that comply with safety guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia has been among the hardest-hit states since the pandemic began, reporting a weekly increase for nine out of 10 weeks through mid-July and peaking at 25,471 cases the week of July 12.

The White House task force identified Georgia as one of 21 states in the red zone, with a rate of spread nearly twice the national average.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump advisor’s attempt to mock Kamala Harris boomerangs as The Simpsons releases new video

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

This week, Jenna Ellis — a senior adviser for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign — has been quick to attack Sen. Kamala Harris, who former Vice President Joe Biden has chosen as his running mate. In one of her attacks, Ellis unfavorably compared Harris to the fictional Marge Simpson character on the animated sitcom “The Simpsons” — and the show responded with a humorous cartoon in which the character speaks out.

In the short cartoon, “Marge Simpson” is heard saying, “I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me. Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is sabotaging more than just the US Postal Service as he bumbles towards catastrophe

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

I have good news and I have bad news. The good news is the word “sabotage” is being used more often and with more feeling by leading Democrats and liberals than I have witnessed since the president took office. This is an important development. Too few Americans appreciate the depth of Donald Trump’s malice. If there’s a way to betray the republic, he will find it. The more people understand this, the more prepared they will be when this chapter in our history comes to an end—if it comes to an end.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Coward’ Trump slammed for not disavowing ‘unhinged’ QAnon conspiracy: ‘This is a domestic terrorism movement’

Published

43 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

During a press briefing this Friday, President Trump was directly asked about the pro-Trump conspiracy theory known as "QAnon," which claims he's heading a secret operation to hunt down pedophiles within the elite ranks of Hollywood and D.C.

Trump chose to avoid the question, only acknowledging that he congratulated Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene on her primary win. Greene is a vocal proponent of QAnon.

Many of Trump's critics on Twitter thought his refusal to directly answer the question was cowardly.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image