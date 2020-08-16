Can Trump do the impossible? He thinks so
Bedminster (United States) (AFP) – Maybe it was the beautiful sunset, or the crowd of tough-looking men cheering his name, or even some reassurance from secret polling, but Donald Trump did not sound like a president who risks humiliation in less than 80 days.Standing on the steps of his luxury golf clubhouse in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump addressed supporters from the New York Police Department union, as it announced its endorsement.And with the practiced enthusiasm of a real estate magnate who spent a lifetime selling shiny dreams, he offered them electoral fantasy.He told them he was not …
Katrina hero Russell Honoré goes on epic rant accusing Trump of making America ‘look stupid’
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, retired Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré went on an extended and impassioned rant, attacking Donald Trump for hindering the Post Office and for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he is making the United States looks "stupid" in the eyes of the world.
Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, the hero of the Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts noted the slowdown in receiving mail from the Post Office under the president's new Postmaster General and admitted that he had to leave his home to pick up medications because mail deliveries are running dangerously behind.
Trump is scaring away voters by treating them as if they are as ‘ignorant’ as he is: conservative
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative never-Trumper Matt Lewis claims voters have caught onto Donald Trump's game of reducing American voting groups to caricatures in order to rally voters and, in the process, he is demonstrating how "ignorant" he is.
The former Republican pointed specifically to the president's characterization of women as either 50s-style suburban moms or "nasty" -- the label he applied to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) -- with nothing in between.
"Trump’s America is a cynical and base place where people are identified as extreme avatars and insulting stereotypes instead of as complex individuals. But is it reality?' Lewis asked. "This worldview helped him win in 2016, because enough voters believed the caricature he sold us about himself (a bogus image of wealth and success), as well as the image he sold us about others (Lyin’ Ted Cruz, Crooked Hillary, the 'fake news' media, you get it). But after nearly four years, it is helping him lose bigly in 2020."
‘Go home, racists!’: BLM counterprotesters shout down white nationalists in Stone Mountain, Georgia
Racial justice advocates on Saturday shouted down white nationalists gathered in the town of Stone Mountain, Georgia, where the groups faced off for a number of hours.
The city of Stone Mountain said Friday that the park—which features the world's biggest Confederate monument—would be closed Saturday, and urged people to stay out of the downtown area out of "abundance of caution."
According to the Associated Press, "right-wing groups led by an Arkansas group called Confederate States III% had applied for a permit to hold a rally in Stone Mountain Park," but the permit was denied, leading the demonstrators to take to the city's streets.