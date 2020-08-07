Quantcast
Connect with us

Canadians fed up with ‘unwanted’ American border crossers who think the pandemic is a ‘farce’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Canadians are getting tired of seeing citizens from the disease-ridden United States illegally cross into their country.

In a dispatch for the New York Times, reporter Karen Schwartz, who has dual American and Canadian citizenship, describes how many Canadians are rushing to report “unwanted” American citizens they see sneaking into the Great White North to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, one of Schwartz’s acquaintances warned her recently that “the Canadians are actually doing damage to vehicles with United States plates on them” — and British Columbian Premier John Horgan recently had to chide his citizens to “be kind” to cars with American license plates after seeing multiple reports of harassment and intimidation against their drivers.

Trevor Long, the general manager at the Rimrock Resort Hotel in Banff, tells Schwartz that he’s had problems recently dealing with one man from Alaska who keeps sneaking into the country and demanding that he be allowed to make an appointment at his spa.

“He was a little bit irritated that we said, ‘No, you’re not allowed to have your spa appointment,'” said Long, who added that the Alaskan man told him that “this whole pandemic was a farce.”

Read the whole dispatch here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ohio Republicans turn on Trump: ‘We will not make the same mistake this November’

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Regretful supporters of President Donald Trump invited other Ohio conservatives to join them in voting him out of office.

A group of Republicans in the state have formed their own version of the Lincoln Project, a conservative anti-Trump group, called Operation Grant, named after Ohio native, Civil War general and former president, according to co-founder Phil Heimlich in a new Cincinnati Enquirer column.

"In 2016, many of us who wanted change in the White House took a chance on Donald Trump," Heimlich wrote. "We thought he’d lead as a conservative Republican: instead, he has imperiled our republic."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Larry Kudlow whines after CNN’s Harlow fact-checks him in real time: ‘I resent your little nitpicking’

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow struggled to justify why the jobs numbers are "good" after seeing the unemployment rate at 10.2 percent, down from 11.1 percent. At the same time, another 1.2 million people filed for unemployment for the first time this week, taking the numbers to 21 million Americans still unemployed.

Trump celebrated the numbers because jobs added were slightly greater than expected, but the numbers are a far cry from where they were in May and June, which set records with jobs coming back amid states reopening. This month just 1.8. million jobs were added in July, where in June there were 4.8 million. It was a number that prompted CNN's Poppy Harlow to ask Kudlow if he is concerned about a slow-down.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s newest racist campaign appeal explains just how much his campaign doesn’t understand modern suburbia: analysis

Published

53 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump, recalling the law-and-order themes that President Richard Nixon and segregationist George Wallace used in their 1968 presidential campaigns, has been trying to frighten suburbanites into voting for him. In one of his tweets, Trump claimed that if former Vice President Joe Biden is elected president, he will use “low-income housing” to destroy suburbia as we know it. When Trump mentions “low-income housing,” that’s his way of warning white suburbanites that unless they want to see an influx of new African-American and Latino neighbors, they had better reelect him. But as the Rev. Al Sharpton has pointed out, Trump’s claims about suburbia are not only blatantly racist — they are also painfully out of date and fail to take into account the realities of gentrification.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image