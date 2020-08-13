Quantcast
CDC tells parents and docs to watch for rare, neurologic condition in children this fall

Published

1 min ago

on

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One morning at breakfast six years ago, as Dawn Sticklen’s healthy 13-year-old son tried to eat a bowl of cereal, his arms started shaking and got so weak he couldn’t feed himself.“We thought maybe it was because he had been sick for a few days and maybe he was just kinda weak from not eating properly,” said Sticklen, who lives in Joplin.“But he just kept saying it was getting harder and harder to move his arms. So we knew something was wrong. We got him in to see the doctors and they all were like, ‘this doesn’t look right.’ ”Joplin doctors sent the family to Children’s Mer…

US says Iran forces boarded ship in international waters

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Iranian forces boarded a tanker in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, using a helicopter and two ships to take over the vessel for several hours, US officials said.

They also posted grainy black-and-white footage of the helicopter hovering low over the vessel and special forces personnel fast-roping onto the deck.

"Today in international waters, Iranian forces, including two ships and an Iranian "Sea King" helicopter, overtook and boarded a ship called the 'Wila'," the US Central Command said in a tweet on Wednesday.

A US defence official said the Iranians released the vessel, a Liberian-flagged oil and chemicals tanker, after holding it for four to five hours.

‘We fell in love’: Woodward’s new Trump book reveals his ‘beautiful’ letters with Kim Jong Un

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Kim Jong Un said his relationship with Donald Trump was like a "fantasy film", according to the publishers of a new book on the US president set to unveil 25 private letters exchanged between the two leaders.

The relationship between the pair has been a key driver of recent diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang, veering from mutual insults and threats of war to a declaration of love from Trump.

Investigative journalist Bob Woodward obtained messages between the two leaders "that have not been public before" for his upcoming book, according to Simon & Schuster.

In the letters, "Kim describes the bond between the two leaders as out of a 'fantasy film', as the two leaders engage in an extraordinary diplomatic minuet", the publisher revealed on the book's Amazon page.

2020 Election

‘Under the radar’: Supreme Court using ‘shadow docket’ to quietly tackle rules around elections and COVID-19

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

The U.S. Supreme Court has been in the headlines a lot this summer, ruling on matters including LGBTQ rights in the workplace and a Louisiana law restricting abortion. But journalist Steve Vladeck, in an article published in Slate this week, emphasizes that the High Court doesn’t spend all of its time on famous cases. The justices, Vladeck points out, also have what University of Chicago law professor Will Baude has described as “the shadow docket” — which is “quietly shaping the rules of the upcoming elections, how governments can and can’t respond to COVID, the resumption of the federal death penalty, and more.”

Continue Reading
 
 
