Chicago mayor announces review of city monuments as part of ‘a racial healing and historical reckoning project’
CHICAGO — Nearly three weeks after ordering the removal of Christopher Columbus statues in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday announced the formation of a committee to review the city’s monuments as part of “a racial healing and historical reckoning project.”The Lightfoot administration also said it will commission “a series of temporary public artworks that focus on a broader range of topics around COVID-19, inequality and racial reconciliation.”The panel’s co-chairs will be Mark Kelly, who heads the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events; Bonnie McDonald, president …
Latest Headlines
Judge to Ghislaine Maxwell: No, I will not delay release of Epstein documents
A federal judge late Wednesday denied an attempt by Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell to delay the unsealing of potentially embarrassing documents in a now-settled 2017 defamation lawsuit.U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska earlier this month had ordered unsealed a large batch of documents associated with Maxwell’s defamation suit involving Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and began releasing them when Maxwell’s attorneys won a stay to prevent a deposition from her in the settled case from being made public.That appeal is scheduled to be heard on Aug. 20, but Maxwell on... (more…)
Breaking Banner
CDC tells parents and docs to watch for rare, neurologic condition in children this fall
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One morning at breakfast six years ago, as Dawn Sticklen’s healthy 13-year-old son tried to eat a bowl of cereal, his arms started shaking and got so weak he couldn’t feed himself.“We thought maybe it was because he had been sick for a few days and maybe he was just kinda weak from not eating properly,” said Sticklen, who lives in Joplin.“But he just kept saying it was getting harder and harder to move his arms. So we knew something was wrong. We got him in to see the doctors and they all were like, ‘this doesn’t look right.’ ”Joplin doctors sent the family to Children’s Mer... (more…)
2020 Election
Biden’s deep Israel ties could ease Obama-era tensions: experts
During Joe Biden's first trip to Israel in 1973, he met prime minister Golda Meir, who chain-smoked as she detailed regional security threats days before the Yom Kippur War.
Biden, a newly elected senator at the time, later described that meeting as "one of the most consequential" of his life. In the more than four decades since, his career has been punctuated by a staunch defence of Israel, especially in its handling of the Palestinian conflict.
Biden, set to become the Democratic Party's presidential nominee next week, will face in Donald Trump a president that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described as Israel's best friend to ever sit in the White House.