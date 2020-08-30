Quantcast
Connect with us

Christian fundraising site has raised over $220,000 for accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report from the Religion News Service, a website dedicated to raising funds for Christian endeavors has allowed supporters of accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse to accumulate over $220,000 for his defense.

Rittenhouse, 17, is facing extradition to Wisconsin and has been charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of attempted homicide in addition to charges of recklessly endangering two other victims and possessing a weapon while under the age of 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

As RNS reports. the fundraising site Give Send Go has been hosting the plea for money for Rittenhouse, reaching $223,000 by early Sunday morning — exceeding its goal of $200,000.

The Give Send Go campaign for Rittenhouse, titled “Raise money for Kyle Rittenhouse Legal Defense,” contains a statement reading, “Kyle Rittenhouse just defended himself from a brutal attack by multiple members of the far-leftist group ANTIFA – the experience was undoubtedly a brutal one, as he was forced to take two lives to defend his own. Now, Kyle is being unfairly charged with murder 1, by a DA who seems determined only to capitalize on the political angle of the situation. The situation was clearly self-defense, and Kyle and his family will undoubtedly need money to pay for the legal fees. Let’s give back to someone who bravely tried to defend his community.”

RNS notes that Give Send Go bills itself as the “#1 free Christian crowdfunding site,” with a mission statement that reads, “Outside the obvious funding for mission trips, GSG also can be used to raise funds for medical expenses, business ventures, personal needs, churches, nonprofits, ministries or any ‘God Adventure’ you embark on.”

You can read more here.

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Super-spreader event’: Chris Wallace scolds Lara Trump for ‘chairs right next to each other’ at RNC

Published

25 mins ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

FOX News Sunday host Chris Wallace grilled Trump campaign spokesperson Lara Trump over the weekend after experts complained that the Republican National Convention has the possibility of being a COVID-19 super-spreader event.

"Let's talk about the fall campaign because we're told that starting after Labor Day -- though he's already started -- the president is expected to go out a couple of times a week and hold rallies of some sort," Wallace told Trump. "This last week, on Thursday, as part of the Republican convention, the president gave his acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP’s Ron Johnson refuses to condemn Kenosha shooter in manic interview with CNN’s Bash

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

In a highly contentious interview on CNN Sunday morning, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) repeatedly refused to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse, the Donald Trump fan accused of shooting and killing two Black Lives Matter protestors early this week.

Speaking with "State of the Union" host Dana Bash, Johnson repeatedly spoke over her while manically spouting out prepared comments and ignoring her questions that led the CNN host to finally cut him off.

"The 17-year-old accused of committing those two murders was a Trump supporter," Bash began only to have Johnson interrupt with "It is a tragedy."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

ANATOMY OF A MAN-MADE DISASTER: 595 ways Trump has failed to protect us from COVID-19

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

Crises have a way of sorting the good presidents from the bad.

Historians rank Abe Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt among the top three presidents for their handling of the Civil War, the Great Depression, and World War II.

By contrast, the string of catastrophes that trailed George W. Bush, from 9/11 to Iraq to Hurricane Katrina to his obliviousness to warning signs in the housing market before the 2008 crash guarantee that he will have a permanent place in the bottom tier of presidents.

Continue Reading
 
 