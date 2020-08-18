Quantcast
‘Clingy fangirl’ Trump mocked for his ‘love letters’ to Putin: ‘He begged like a dog’

Published

31 mins ago

on

- Commentary
First Lady Melania Trump looks on as President Donald Trump receives a two-arm handshake President Vladimir Putin.

President Donald Trump is being hilariously mocked for his letters to Russian President Vladimir Putin that were released as part of the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation into the Russia coordination with the Trump campaign in 2016.

According to the 1,000-page report from the committee, Trump sent letters to Putin in 2007 that gushed, “As you probably have heard, I am a big fan of yours!” He also underlined the second half of the sentence.

“Take care of yourself,” Trump urged at the end.

It was enough for Twitter to burst into hysterics over Trump’s obsession with the Russian leader.

