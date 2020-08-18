‘Clingy fangirl’ Trump mocked for his ‘love letters’ to Putin: ‘He begged like a dog’

President Donald Trump is being hilariously mocked for his letters to Russian President Vladimir Putin that were released as part of the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation into the Russia coordination with the Trump campaign in 2016.

According to the 1,000-page report from the committee, Trump sent letters to Putin in 2007 that gushed, “As you probably have heard, I am a big fan of yours!” He also underlined the second half of the sentence.

“Take care of yourself,” Trump urged at the end.

It was enough for Twitter to burst into hysterics over Trump’s obsession with the Russian leader.

Trump letters to Putin: pic.twitter.com/VlAiw0eDIj — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) August 18, 2020

Trump's letters to Putin. Beautiful letters! Most perfect letters! Or, as Trump would put it, "He begged like a dog." pic.twitter.com/Zh3oRvfNY6 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) August 18, 2020

President Trump's letters to President Putin are, and I think this is the best term: *thirsty* — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) August 18, 2020

Before I started exchanging love-letters with #KimJongUn, I only had eyes for #Putin!

And #Russian money!

It was all so ROMANTIC before started blackmailing me with a videotape of me in a hotel room telling prostitutes to urinate on a bed!

It was locker-room corruption!#Trump https://t.co/YjElC8IX6R — DONALD J. TRUMPier (@Trumptweets2020) August 18, 2020

Trump has been a Putin fangirl for years. This from 2007. 👇 https://t.co/dHpnbzbMHX — Dean Rohrer 🐘 (@wdrohrer) August 18, 2020

Trump is a Putin fangirl 2 https://t.co/1pQKBvxTY0 — Uncle Jeff, Mail-in Voter and Own SATs Taker (@Undershafted) August 18, 2020

Trump is a Putin fangirl https://t.co/JE3wK2Jwwd — Uncle Jeff, Mail-in Voter and Own SATs Taker (@Undershafted) August 18, 2020

Those Trump letters to Putin are so embarrassing. — Ussy Miyake (@BobbyBuenosdias) August 18, 2020

Trump writing love letters to Putin, shocking no one https://t.co/6FdBgSSZDB — Emily Mijatovic (@emiliainnyc) August 18, 2020

These letters really make you think what we have thought all along…no…not that Trump is Putin's asset and toady, but that Trump is probably bottoming to Putin. Just saying. https://t.co/fGtiyGYOVt — sfbilberry59 (@sfbilberry59) August 18, 2020

OMFG. 2007. I mean, everyone jokes about Trump's love letters to Putin. But that's actually, literally a love letter. Who needs a pee-pee tape. This should be on the front page of every major newspaper. — Ilya Lyashevsky (@ilyashev) August 18, 2020

The love letters from Trump to Putin are numerous and disturbing. "As you probably have heard, I am a big fan of yours! Take care of yourself." — Ryan Keairns 📡 (@ryankeairns) August 18, 2020

