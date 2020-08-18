READ IT: Senate Intel report reveals the fan mail Trump sent to Putin in 2007

Trump's relationship with Moscow has stalked the first year of his presidency, with key former aides under a US investigation for alleged collaboration with the Kremlin. (SPUTNIK/AFP / Mikhail KLIMENTYEV)
President Donald Trump was a “big fan” of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin long before the former reality TV star first ran for office.
In December of 2007, Trump wrote a fan letter to Putin that was revealed as part of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence report “Russian Active Measures Campaigns and Interference in the 2016 U.S. Election.”
“Congratulations on being named Time magazine’s “Man of the Year” — you definitely deserve it,” he said of the award, which Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin and Ayatollah Khomeini also received.
“As you probably have heard, I am a big fan of yours!” Trump said, with an exclamation point, also underlining the second clause of the sentence.
“Take care of yourself,” Trump urged.
Trump’s December 19, 2007 letter to Vladimir Putin (screengrab)
President Donald Trump is being hilariously mocked for his letters to Russian President Vladimir Putin that were released as part of the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation into the Russia coordination with the Trump campaign in 2016.
According to the 1,000-page report from the committee, Trump sent letters to Putin in 2007 that gushed, “As you probably have heard, I am a big fan of yours!” He also underlined the second half of the sentence.